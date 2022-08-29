These are the ten most handsome men in the world according to science

Organizations of all kinds carry out classifications on the men and women who stand out the most in some aspect. From his wealth to his attractiveness, as well as other abilities. But science also plays its role when it comes to developing a ranking of physical aspects of people. Thus, a plastic surgeon compared various celebrities and made the top 10 of the most attractive on the planet, according to science.

To do this, Dr. Julian De Silva (the surgeon in question) relied on the golden ratio principle, also known as the golden numberbased on the work of Leonardo da Vinci.

This is based on a measure, an infinite series in which it is stated that the symmetrical relationship is more visually appealing in works of art or human beings. Thus, it refers to the fact that the beauty of the human being is linked to mathematics, which implies that perfection can be discovered in people’s faces.

In the human body, the golden number appears in many measurements, such as the relationship between the phalanges of the fingers or the length and width of the head. For example, if the distance between the eyes is equal to the width of the eyes, the proportions are considered perfect.

Although some scientists reject the idea, the specialist at the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery has supported his analysis, prepared in 2020, on harmonic facial symmetry. Thus, he states that the results that are closest to the value of Phi (1.618) will determine the closeness to physical perfection.

Who are the ten most attractive famous men in the world?

10. Ryan Gosling

With an 87.48% accuracy according to the golden ratio, “La La Land” actor Ryan Gosling enters the ranking as one of the ten most handsome men in the world, in position number ten.

Canadian actor and director Ryan Gosling

9. Kanye-West

With 87.94% accuracy according to the golden ratio, singer Kanye West is the ninth most handsome man in the world.

kanye-west PHOTO: kanye-west kanye-west

8. Idris Elba

With an 88.01% accuracy according to the golden ratio, the English actor Idris Elba, from “The Wire” or “Beast of No Nation”, ranks eighth on the list.

Berlin (Germany).- (FILE) – British actor and director Idris Elba poses during a photocall for ‘Yardie’ at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2018 (reissued on 16 March 2020 ). Idris Elba announced on his Twitter account on 16 March 2020 that he has tested positive for Coronavirus Covid-19. He explained that he had ‘no symptoms so far’ but decided to isolate himself from others. (Cinema, Cinema, Germany) EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH *** Local Caption *** 54146543 PHOTO: Sasha Steinbach EFE

7.David Beckham

David Beckham, a famous retired footballer who stood out at Manchester United or Real Madrid, is in seventh place, with 88.96% accuracy according to the golden ratio.

david beckham PHOTO: Carlo Allegri Reuters

6. Hugh Jackman

Known for appearing in the “X-Men” film series, as well as “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman is the sixth most handsome man in the world, with an accuracy of 89.64% according to the golden ratio.

Hugh Jackman

5.George Clooney

With 89.91% accuracy according to the golden ratio, George Clooney, actor from “Batman & Robin” or “Up in the Air”, is in fifth place.

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, file photo, actor George Clooney talks to reporters on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series “Catch22,” in London. AARP is honoring Clooney with the career achievement award at its annual Movies for Grownups Awards. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File) PHOTO: Grant Pollard Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

4. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, actor of famous films such as “Troy” or “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” ranks fourth, with 90.51% accuracy according to the golden ratio.

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt poses with the Oscar in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson PHOTO: LUCAS JACKSON Reuters

3. Bradley Cooper

“American Hustle” or “Silver Linings Playbook” are some of the works of this actor. Bradley Cooper, according to this principle, is in third place, with 91.08%.

American actor Bradley Cooper

2.Henry Cavill

With 91.64% accuracy, the star of “The Witcher” or “Superman” ranks second.

British actor Henry Cavill

1.Robert Pattinson

With 92.15% accuracy, the “Twilight” actor would be the most handsome man in the world, according to the golden ratio.