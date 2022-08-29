These are the ten most handsome men in the world according to science
Organizations of all kinds carry out classifications on the men and women who stand out the most in some aspect. From his wealth to his attractiveness, as well as other abilities. But science also plays its role when it comes to developing a ranking of physical aspects of people. Thus, a plastic surgeon compared various celebrities and made the top 10 of the most attractive on the planet, according to science.
To do this, Dr. Julian De Silva (the surgeon in question) relied on the golden ratio principle, also known as the golden numberbased on the work of Leonardo da Vinci.
This is based on a measure, an infinite series in which it is stated that the symmetrical relationship is more visually appealing in works of art or human beings. Thus, it refers to the fact that the beauty of the human being is linked to mathematics, which implies that perfection can be discovered in people’s faces.
In the human body, the golden number appears in many measurements, such as the relationship between the phalanges of the fingers or the length and width of the head. For example, if the distance between the eyes is equal to the width of the eyes, the proportions are considered perfect.
Although some scientists reject the idea, the specialist at the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery has supported his analysis, prepared in 2020, on harmonic facial symmetry. Thus, he states that the results that are closest to the value of Phi (1.618) will determine the closeness to physical perfection.
Who are the ten most attractive famous men in the world?
10. Ryan Gosling
With an 87.48% accuracy according to the golden ratio, “La La Land” actor Ryan Gosling enters the ranking as one of the ten most handsome men in the world, in position number ten.
9. Kanye-West
With 87.94% accuracy according to the golden ratio, singer Kanye West is the ninth most handsome man in the world.
8. Idris Elba
With an 88.01% accuracy according to the golden ratio, the English actor Idris Elba, from “The Wire” or “Beast of No Nation”, ranks eighth on the list.
7.David Beckham
David Beckham, a famous retired footballer who stood out at Manchester United or Real Madrid, is in seventh place, with 88.96% accuracy according to the golden ratio.
6. Hugh Jackman
Known for appearing in the “X-Men” film series, as well as “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman is the sixth most handsome man in the world, with an accuracy of 89.64% according to the golden ratio.
5.George Clooney
With 89.91% accuracy according to the golden ratio, George Clooney, actor from “Batman & Robin” or “Up in the Air”, is in fifth place.
4. Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt, actor of famous films such as “Troy” or “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” ranks fourth, with 90.51% accuracy according to the golden ratio.
3. Bradley Cooper
“American Hustle” or “Silver Linings Playbook” are some of the works of this actor. Bradley Cooper, according to this principle, is in third place, with 91.08%.
2.Henry Cavill
With 91.64% accuracy, the star of “The Witcher” or “Superman” ranks second.
1.Robert Pattinson
With 92.15% accuracy, the “Twilight” actor would be the most handsome man in the world, according to the golden ratio.