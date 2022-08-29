These are the 10 best-rated movies of the 21st century, according to the IMDB portal | Cinema | Entertainment

Dark Knight (The Dark Knight, by Christopher Nolan) is the highest rated among the films of the 21st century, according to data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), which this Saturday, August 27, published the list with the 10 titles preferred by its users. Something has to do with the origin of the phrase Why so serious? (Why so serious?).

The film had a luxury cast, with Christian bale in the leading role, accompanied by Michael CaineHeath Ledger in his unforgettable version of the Joker, in addition to Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhall, and Morgan Freeman. It was based on the first appearance of the Joker in comics, in 1940, in the graphic novel The Killing Joke Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and John Higgins).

A few months before the premiere, Legder would die from a combination of drugs for insomnia, which only added to the legend of the character he had played. IMDB users gave it a rating of 9 stars.

2. The Return of the King (2003)

The last part of the trilogy The Lord of the rings took second place, with others 9 starswhen narrating the outcome of the journey of the Fellowship of the Ring, the final duel between the armies of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Sauron, but also between Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Gollum (Andy Serkiss), on Mount Doom, and the ultimate destruction of the One Ring.

The return of the King earned over a billion dollars at the box office worldwide, becoming highest earning film of 2003and the second of all time, and is so far the biggest financial success of New Line Cinema.

3. The Two Towers (2002)

New Line’s work was rewarded in the years of release of The Lord of the rings. Of a darker tone, The two Towers shows the anguished entrance of the hobbits Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee in the Land of Mordor, the fight for their lives against a gigantic spider and their capture by the orcs. But it also has hopeful moments, like gandalf’s resurrection, who goes from being called the Gray to being a white sorcerer, after a deadly fight against a balrog. His brand: 8.8 stars.

4. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Had it not been for Dark Knight, The Lord of the rings Peter Jackson’s would have won it all. The Fellowship of the Ring made us feel the influence of the One Ring, able to take care of himself and get a new master, who was actually a carrier and slave. Being imbued with the malignity of his creator, Sauron, he would do his best to return to it, using elves, dwarves, men, and hobbits he encountered along the way. It also received 8.8 stars.

5. City of God (2002)

The film directed by Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund was released in Brazil in 2002, and in the rest of the world in 2003. In 2004 It received four Oscars: Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The title is due to the Cidade de Deus neighborhood, where most of the scenes were filmed. On IMDB it received 8.6 stars.

6. Spirited Away (2001)

What makes a fully hand-animated Japanese fantasy film on this list? Receive 8.6 stars, of course. Hayao Miyazaki’s best-known work held the honor of being Japan’s most successful feature film for 19 years, earning $305 million. But it was also praised by critics, and received the Oscar for best animated film in 2004.

7. The Big Trick (2006)

Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale again. They were joined by Hugh Jackman to play one of the magicians who were once friends, but have had a strong rivalry since the wife of one of them died in an accident during the show. The enmity is so great that they will do anything to outdo and ruin each other, including turning to a scientist named Nikola Tesla.

8. The Departed (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese It is a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong Internal Affairs. Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga and Alec Baldwin are the names of the best picture of the Oscars of 2006, with the first two actors playing the role of double agents of the police and mafia. It deserved 8.5 stars.

9. The Pianist (2002)

The Polish Jewish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman survived the Holocaust and the occupation of Warsaw, thanks to the help of different friends and admirers, among them the German officer Wilm Hosenfeld. His story, recreated by Roman Polanski, with Adrien Brody in the title role, He began by winning the Palme d’Or at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, and continued with three Oscars, seven Césars and two Baftas. The film is based on Szpilman’s memoirs, death of a city (1945), only republished in 1998. On IMDB, The pianist received 8.5 stars.

10. Gladiator (2000)

The revenge of the former Roman general Maximus vs Emperor Commodus, as a gladiator and a rebel, triumphed as the best film at the 2000 Oscars. It included many computer-generated images, including a digital double for actor Oliver Reed, who died before filming was completed. Had a technical tie with the big trick, the infiltrators Y The pianistwith 8.5 stars. (AND)