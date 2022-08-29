These are all the premieres that arrive on Disney Plus in September

When it comes to premieres Disney Plusthe first thing one thinks of is Marvel either starwars. And although the premieres of these two great companies will not be lacking, it is not all that the platform offers and during this month of Septemberthere will be several premieres that will keep you glued to the screen. From long-awaited movies to new proposals, you can’t miss them!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – September 1

The adventures of attorney Jennifer Walters continue as she balances her job with her new life as a hero. As usual, the chapters arrive at Disney Plus every Thursday and for the rest of the month, we will be able to see up to chapter 7 (September 29) leaving the two final chapters for October.

Weekly Marvel premieres continue.

Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8

The fourth installment finally lands on Disney Plus and presents us with a new adventure of the God of Thunder who must face a fearsome villain. Taika Waititi he sits back in the director’s chair and in his cast stand out Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian bale Y Tessa Thompson.

Pinocchio – September 8

The long-awaited live-action version of the director’s wooden doll Robert Zemeckis which will feature performances by Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key Y Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Cars: Adventures on the Road – September 8

Once again we enter the world of cars, this time in television series format. Throughout 9 episodes, we will follow the journey of Lightning McQueen and Mater on the road, where they will live new adventures and make new friends.

Related news

Growing Up – September 8

It is a documentary series created by Brie Larson that takes us into ten different stories about what it is like to come of age.

Unknown Earth – September 8

Argentine series that reaches the platform. It follows the brothers Eric and Ulma, who set out to find out the truth about the mysterious disappearance of their parents. Together with his friends, they go on a search for answers in the abandoned park: Tierra incógnita.

Andor – September 21

The long-awaited series of the universe starwars will come from the hand of diego moon, who returns to get into the skin of Cassian Andor. It works as a prequel and shows us the character of Moon during the formative years of the Rebellion. It will have a total of 12 episodes but will be released one per week every Wednesday.

Diego Luna returns after being part of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Bad Batch – September 28

September is definitely the month. starwarsbecause it also premieres the second season of The Bad Batch, the series that follows the clone squad as they try to make their way through the galaxy. Like Andor, the series will premiere on a Wednesday and new chapters will be released every week.

Abracadabra – September 30

After nearly 30 years, we’ll finally be reunited with the Sanderson Sisters (played by Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Kathy Najimy). In this new installment, evil witches will once again threaten the town of Salem, and it’s up to three students to stop them.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.