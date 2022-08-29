there is the answer from ADL!

The suggestion Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli he is making the Napoli fans dream and at the same time divide. As stated in the Corriere dello Sport, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis responded to the powerful Jorge Mendes, CR7 agent on the matter.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli: De Laurentiis’ response

Here is what the Corriere dello Sport writes:

“And many, many more would serve to give body and soul to the suggestion Ronaldo at Napoli-Osimhen at United proposed to De Laurentiis by Jorge Mendes. The Cr7 manager: his own idea, independently, so as to give the Champions League to his protégé . Response from DeLa? We see. But only on his terms: United should invest 130 million for Victor’s card, lend Cristiano for free and also guarantee coverage of 80-85 percent of his 24 million net salary. The offer has not yet arrived and therefore there is no negotiation, as Spalletti explained on Saturday before the match with Fiorentina, and among other things, the imminent transfer to Manchester of the 22-year-old Brazilian triggered an inevitable question: the suggestion of Is Mendes destined to remain so? The blue club has no answer and can only do what it has done so far: wait. Wait for any economic proposal that has not been formulated at the moment “.

