There is a Seat now for sale that almost exceeds 50,000 euros, the most expensive of the brand

If you have between eyebrow and eyebrow the Seat Tarraco and your intentions are to switch to electrification, you should know that the plug-in hybrid version of the Spanish brand’s large SUV is the most expensive in the range. And that brand new one implies a minimum investment of almost €50,000.

The Seat Tarraco It is a family SUV has a lot of space inside. Measure 4,735mm long, 1,674mm high, and 1,839mm wideleaving one 2,790mm wheelbase and a 610 liter trunk. They are 150 liters less than the conventional version as they have to house the batteries. Although it boasts many other virtues such as its complete equipment, since it is only available with the medium-high finishes of the range, the quality of its materials, its economy of consumption, its behavior in the march and for being the most powerful version of all the Tarraco.

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid

This is the Seat Tarraco PHEV

In the mechanical section we find a block that combines a 1.4 petrol engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm of maximum torque and an electric motor with 116 hp and 330 Nm. Together they develop 254 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. And all this is managed by a DGS automatic gear change and a front-wheel drive system.

With this block, the Tarraco PHEV accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 205km/h While registering a consumption of 1.9 liters per 100 km with the battery fully charged. And it is capable of traveling about 49 km in fully electric mode.

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid

Equipped to the top

Attention to the equipment because it lacks nothing. It has the finish Xperience XL. And it has:

Sliding and folding rear seats 1/3 2/3

City Brake Assist Front Assist with Pedestrian Detection

100% Full LED headlights

LED fog lights with cornering function

Digital Cockpit dashboard

8 speakers (passive)

Climatronic (3 zones) with rear air conditioning control panel

Kessy Entry & Go Keyless Entry & Start System

2 reading lamps in front

Electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal

Interior lighting in the front footwell

Front and rear parking sensor + Park Assist automatic parking assistant

ISOFIX with Top Tether in the two rear seats

Driving mode selector SEAT Drive Profile

fatigue detector

Adaptive Cruise Control

headlining in black

Leather Gear Shift Knob/Grip

Light Assist automatic high/low beam switching assistant

Multi-color ambient interior lighting

Storage pockets on the back of the backrests

Sun visors with mirror, illuminated, with airbag label on sun visor and B-pillar

Door sill guards (illuminated)

breakdown package

Front center armrest

Boot tray, lockable

Longitudinal chrome roof bars

Light and rain sensor

voice control

Double trunk bottom

tire pressure monitoring

Side curtain airbags

Front airbags for driver and front passenger, front side airbags, knee airbag (driver) and passenger airbag deactivation

Electric parking brake with Auto Hold function

12V power socket in the center console, in the center armrest and trunk air vents

Darkened side windows, from the B-pillar and darkened rear window

Winter package: heated seats + headlamp washers with heated nozzles

Electric seat (driver) + memory

dynamic address

Anti-theft wheel bolts (without lock)

chrome package

bright trims

Auto-dimming frameless interior mirror

Top View Camera (360º Camera)

Safe & Drive Pack L (With Navi System 9.2″)

Connectivity Box (wireless charger)

digital radio receiver

electronic immobilizer

Lane departure warning system

Online service with UCO, with codif. main unit audio, without interconnection electronic gear lock

High navigation system

Seat Tarraco e-Hybrid

However, as we said, pay attention to the price. Because the Tarraco PHEV cheaper it costs €48,061as announced seats in his web page. In any case, you will be able to apply the aid of the MOVES III Plan, lowering its price to €43,061, which is beginning to be a more reasonable price.