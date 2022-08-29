There is a Seat now for sale that almost exceeds 50,000 euros, the most expensive of the brand
If you have between eyebrow and eyebrow the Seat Tarraco and your intentions are to switch to electrification, you should know that the plug-in hybrid version of the Spanish brand’s large SUV is the most expensive in the range. And that brand new one implies a minimum investment of almost €50,000.
The Seat Tarraco It is a family SUV has a lot of space inside. Measure 4,735mm long, 1,674mm high, and 1,839mm wideleaving one 2,790mm wheelbase and a 610 liter trunk. They are 150 liters less than the conventional version as they have to house the batteries. Although it boasts many other virtues such as its complete equipment, since it is only available with the medium-high finishes of the range, the quality of its materials, its economy of consumption, its behavior in the march and for being the most powerful version of all the Tarraco.
This is the Seat Tarraco PHEV
In the mechanical section we find a block that combines a 1.4 petrol engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm of maximum torque and an electric motor with 116 hp and 330 Nm. Together they develop 254 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. And all this is managed by a DGS automatic gear change and a front-wheel drive system.
With this block, the Tarraco PHEV accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 205km/h While registering a consumption of 1.9 liters per 100 km with the battery fully charged. And it is capable of traveling about 49 km in fully electric mode.
Equipped to the top
Attention to the equipment because it lacks nothing. It has the finish Xperience XL. And it has:
- Sliding and folding rear seats 1/3 2/3
- City Brake Assist Front Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- 100% Full LED headlights
- LED fog lights with cornering function
- Digital Cockpit dashboard
- 8 speakers (passive)
- Climatronic (3 zones) with rear air conditioning control panel
- Kessy Entry & Go Keyless Entry & Start System
- 2 reading lamps in front
- Electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal
- Interior lighting in the front footwell
- Front and rear parking sensor + Park Assist automatic parking assistant
- ISOFIX with Top Tether in the two rear seats
- Driving mode selector SEAT Drive Profile
- fatigue detector
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- headlining in black
- Leather Gear Shift Knob/Grip
- Light Assist automatic high/low beam switching assistant
- Multi-color ambient interior lighting
- Storage pockets on the back of the backrests
- Sun visors with mirror, illuminated, with airbag label on sun visor and B-pillar
- Door sill guards (illuminated)
- breakdown package
- Front center armrest
- Boot tray, lockable
- Longitudinal chrome roof bars
- Light and rain sensor
- voice control
- Double trunk bottom
- tire pressure monitoring
- Side curtain airbags
- Front airbags for driver and front passenger, front side airbags, knee airbag (driver) and passenger airbag deactivation
- Electric parking brake with Auto Hold function
- 12V power socket in the center console, in the center armrest and trunk air vents
- Darkened side windows, from the B-pillar and darkened rear window
- Winter package: heated seats + headlamp washers with heated nozzles
- Electric seat (driver) + memory
- dynamic address
- Anti-theft wheel bolts (without lock)
- chrome package
- bright trims
- Auto-dimming frameless interior mirror
- Top View Camera (360º Camera)
- Safe & Drive Pack L (With Navi System 9.2″)
- Connectivity Box (wireless charger)
- digital radio receiver
- electronic immobilizer
- Lane departure warning system
- Online service with UCO, with codif. main unit audio, without interconnection electronic gear lock
- High navigation system
However, as we said, pay attention to the price. Because the Tarraco PHEV cheaper it costs €48,061as announced seats in his web page. In any case, you will be able to apply the aid of the MOVES III Plan, lowering its price to €43,061, which is beginning to be a more reasonable price.