The world of ‘The invisible Agent’ expands

After the impressive success achieved during the premiere of the Netflix movie The Invisible Agentwhich became the No. 1 film in 92 countries during the first weekend it was available for viewing, the streaming platform has announced that they are already designing plans for this production to become a “ambitious espionage franchise”.

In this way, Netflix has confirmed that the development process for the sequel to The Invisible Agent is already underway.the feature film that has already become a success among fans with an audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes in the first few days. In it, they already announce that both Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo will participate again. The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce alongside Roth Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, they say.

The invisible agent co-writer Stephen McFeely (The Electric State, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War) will handle his part of the script.

The spin-off – written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Welcome to Zombieland) – will explore a different facet of the universe of The invisible agent, although from Netflix they remember that the plot is still kept secret.

the unseen agent is based after all on the bestsellers of Mark Greaney. In the first installment, already available on Netflix, it is shown how when a mysterious CIA agent discovers dirty laundry from the Agency, “a deranged ex-partner puts a price on his head and chases him around the world.” From there, the action and epic scenes are guaranteed.

The Invisible Agent is AGBO’s third film to premiere on Netflix, and their second consecutive feature film to go straight to #1 worldwide, with a sequel on the horizon. AGBO’s film Tyler Rake (2020) starring Chris Hemsworth It is the fifth most popular movie on Netflix, and a sequel will premiere on the platform in 2023.

For Joe and Anthony Russo, “The public reaction to The Invisible Agent can only be described as phenomenal. We are extremely grateful for the enthusiasm that fans around the world have shown for this film. With so many amazing characters, our idea was always for the film to be part of a larger universe, which is why we’re thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel with Ryan and a second script that we’ll be able to talk about soon.”

Adding to this perception is Scott Stuber, director of Global Movies, who states that “in The Invisible Agent, the Russos have given us a fast-paced show that has won over audiences around the world. We are delighted to continue collaborating with them and the AGBO team in building the universe of The Invisible Agent.”

independent study

AGBO, in charge of bringing this film forward, is an independent studio dedicated to the creation and production of franchise universes that range from movies and series to audio and interactive experiences. It was founded in 2017 by award-winning and well-known directors Anthony and Joe Russo in collaboration with producer Mike Larocca, and AGBO’s mission – they explain from the platform – is “to innovate and promote the next generation of storytelling in order to entertain and inspire an international audience. This studio is based in Los Angeles.