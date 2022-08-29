The Wolf of Wall Street is the first film you must see in the original language to improve your business English

Recent research has compared some films by ranking them according to the frequency of commercial English terms used in the dialogues.

There are many reasons for this see the films in their original language. The first, the most important, is to enjoy the work as it was originally conceived by its authors. The dubbing, very useful for overcoming the language barrier, it is still an adaptation work that takes away a large percentage of authenticity from the films or series we watch. This is fine for most of us Italians, but it is essential that we are always given the opportunity to choose. The second could be a reason for study, to keep the understanding of a language that is not ours trained (with or without the aid of subtitles). Third probable reason, the desire to listen to the real voice of the actors on the screen. And so on until you get to more and more personal reasons.

Returning tolearning a languagein this case the language English which we can say is now essential for the new generations, listening to it and understanding it goes hand in hand with studying it and talking about it. If we can all launch into a conversation while we are abroad on vacation or give directions to an English-speaking tourist visiting our country, when we enter the world of work we cannot afford superficiality.

The films to see in the original version to improve your business English

The Preply e-learning platform, which provides a range of services for those wishing to learn a foreign language, has completed a search to identify the best qualifications with which implement your own business English vocabulary, of business English. These are films relating to the world of work or professional success, often set in the high finance sector where the destinies of many unsuspecting investors are played out, in which terms such as Diversification, Stockbroker, Underwriting, Foreclosure, Internship, Encryption And Bandwidthjust to name a few.

They are stories that can be more or less sentimental and portray characters that are not necessarily positive, such as the first and last on the list, both based on real people. Jordan Belfort (Leonardo Dicaprio) from The Wolf of Wall Street couldn’t be further from Chris Gardner (Will Smith) de The pursuit of happiness. It is also an opportunity to return to important classics such as the Wall Street of the 80’s and Jerry Maguire of the 90’s, or maybe get acquainted with 1 km from Wall Street other qualities of the good Vin Diesel. Then, review the delicious and bitter Between the clouds with George Clooneydiscover the tense thriller Margin Call about the financial crisis of 2007 or laugh with Owen Wilson And Vince Vaughn who at 40 have to get back into the game by doing Interns. And again, be amazed again in front of the subtlety of the scripts of Aaron Sorkin And David Mametauthors respectively of The Social Network and of Americans.

Below is the list of films, classified based on number of business English words that every script contains.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – number of words 2,957 / total words 22,978 Interns (2013) – nv 2,605 / pt 15,444 The Social Network (2010) / nv 2.485 – pt 16.268 Wall Street (1987) – nv 2,480 / pt 12,616 Steve Jobs (2015) – nv 2,416 / pt 17,360 Wall Street: Money never sleeps (2010) – nv 2.278 / pt 13.977 The big bet (2015) – nv 2,271 / pt 14,772 Thank You for Smoking (2005) – nv 2.114 / pt 10.129 Jerry Maguire (1996) – nv 2.104 / pt 13.664 1 km from Wall Street (2000) – nv 1.943 / pt 14.357 The devil wears Prada (2006) – nv 1.939 / pt 11.224 The unexpected intern (2015) – nv 1.938 / pt 14.010 The Company Men (2010) – nv 1,832 / pt 8,053 Between the clouds (2009) – nv1.823 / pt 10.008 Jobs (2013) – nv 1,800 / pt 10,338 The Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999) – nv 1.751 / pt 10.183 Americans (1992) – nv 1,567 / pt 13,595 Margin Call (2011) – nv 1.341 / pt 8.656 The oilman (2007) – nv 1.341 / pt 9.006 The pursuit of happiness (2006) – nv 1.315 / pt 8.853