The wild girl premieres in Colombia – Cinema and Tv – Culture

It is one thing to be hidden and surviving in the swamps and another to be hunted by others. kya clark try to lead a normal life; however, she is the weird one in town: they harass her, overwhelm her, discriminate against her. Her past is clearly not normal, she once had a family that disappeared, leaving her, while she was still a child, in the middle of those huge bodies of water full of dangers and wild animals. But that horror was not enough. Now, as an adult, and in addition to the permanent abuse in which she lives, Ella Kya Ella is accused of having committed the murder of a young man with whom she had a relationship in the past. The persecution against her will not let up.

This plot is the input of the novel Where the Crawdads Sing, by writer Delia Owens, which became a bestseller; with more than 12 million copies sold in total, it was the best-selling book of 2019 and in 2020 it set a new record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the New York Times fiction bestseller list.

Now its plot jumps to the screen in this film adaptation that will be known in Colombia as the wild girlwhich opens this week.

“I read the novel in one day. I just couldn’t leave her,” recalls Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon (in 2006 for Walk the Line) who heads Hello Sunshine, the film’s production house. “I fell in love with Kya as the main character, as a girl growing up in a rural area, shunned by society and trying to find a way to save herself, just survive. The experiences that she has with the two men in her life are so moving, but also terrifying. Delia Owens wrote this book so authentically, you could tell she really grew up in this place.”

Harris Dickinson plays a key character in the story of Kya, the protagonist.

the wild girl It is a story with a strong female accent: the protagonist, Daisy Edgar-Jones; the author of the book; the producer, Reese Witherspoon, and the director, Olivia Newman…all strove to maintain the essence of the story which is “classic and timeless,” in the words of filmmaker Newman. “A romance, an underdog story, a murder mystery , a criminal trial, with a distinctive setting that lends itself to drama and scope. We wanted to honor that with a faithful adaptation.”

“The townspeople treat Kya very badly from the beginning,” says Daisy Edgar-Jones, who steps into the shoes of the protagonist. “She says it herself: a lot of the way they treat her has more to do with them than with Kya. She has become this myth larger than life. They get wrapped up in this idea of ​​the mythical Marsh Girl, who lives in the swamp. They just don’t understand that all she really is is an abandoned girl who they don’t help. So I think when Chase is found dead, the first thing that comes to mind is pointing to Kya.”

Although the story has been well received by the public, critics described the film as “a flat adaptation” and even accused it of being an Instagram version – due to the beauty of its photography – of another film: Beasts of a Southern. Wild (which premiered here as The Girl from the Wild South).

“This looks like a reboot of To Kill a Mockingbird – the 1962 classic in which Atticus Finch, a Southern lawyer during the Great Depression, defends a black man against a bogus rape charge. And the twist at the end is an evasive trap,” wrote Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

