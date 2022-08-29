The strange appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV VMAs

Finally celebrated the 39th edition of this important event in the musical field. In the early hours of Sunday 28 to Monday 29, the Prudential Center in New Jersey brought together the best artists on the current scene. Although some things were already discussed before the gala (such as the best ‘looks’ throughout history or the possible appearance of Johnny Depp on social networks), it remains to comment on some of the moments that have surprised the fans the most.

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the public eye by appearing at the gala as the characteristic ‘Moonman’ of the awardsrecently renamed as ‘moon person’. While the gala was broadcast, an astronaut appeared in the air with the face of Johnny Depp. Obviously it was not real, but it was about a previously recorded video that they showed at that time.

Recently, the actor’s return to the cinema and his new contract with Dior to continue being the face of the ‘Sauvage’ fragrance has been announced. In addition, in this gala there has been his first major appearance on American television since 2017 (and we all know why). Johnny joked that he was available for “birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings and whatever it takes”, justifying that “I needed the money”.

After this, there were very mixed reactions. On the one hand, Depp received laughter and applause from the audiencebut on the other, received criticism from other sectors claiming that people in Amber’s industry were rooting for her abuser.

