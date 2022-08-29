The Spanish designer who dressed Lady Gaga, Dove Cameron, Billie Eilish and more artists for the MTV VMAs

The awards MTV Video Music Awards They celebrated last night and the looks, as always, drew all eyes. Several of the artists who were awarded decided to trust their outfits and styles in the hands of a Spanish woman who participated in the looks of several stars.

From Lady Gaga, through Dove Cameron and Olivia Rodrigo to Billie Eilish, the Marbella native has details that attract attention from miles away. Martha of the River she is a stylist, designer, creative consultant and is responsible for more things than can be named.

With a hint of futurism, dark, techno and a bit of trance, several artists go over to the dark side of fashion. Looking to take risks or stand out from the crowd of celebrities who attend the awards galas, these -mostly- young and new artists decided to call Martha of the River.

Dove Cameron She went through the MTV VMA gala as the best New Artist. With a substantial twist in his music, essence and style, Cameron arrived on the red carpet in a suit from Paco Rabanne’s latest collection. Thanks to Martha of the River, the artist appeared with details such as a wide belt around her neck, wearing a large metal buckle; she in turn, she accompanied it with striking black and red nails especially when they are holding an award.

Singer Dove Cameron was one of the best dressed of the night at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Another of the young promises that del Río dressed was the recent star Olivia Rodrigo. With a more punk rock and less electric look, the designer recommended that the singer wear boots signed by Marc Jacobs which, like the owner who wore them, are the most viral of the moment, thus demonstrating the versatility of the stylist by analyzing tastes and consumption of its clients.

The most iconic of her clients, however, is a classic of American and pop music worldwide. Nothing more and nothing less than the singer and actress Lady Gaga. Carriers of the most risky and striking outfits, dressing Lady Gaga is not an easy task. However, the Spanish woman seems to perfectly understand the artistic vision of the singer because she has even seen them arriving at places with the same boots. Lady Gaga’s design team is called the Haus of Gaga, but it’s a team that has no problem working with outsiders; The stylist has said that several of the artist’s looks are created in conjunction with Nicola Formichetti, the artistic director of Haus of Gaga.

Marta del Rio with Lady Gaga

Although she hails from Spain, since he was 15 years old he has been traveling and living in different countries such as Switzerland, Italy, England, Japan and finally the United States, where he currently resides, specifically in Los Angeles. Although her studies began at the School of Fashion in Rome, in the middle of the second year she managed to transfer and a scholarship to a fashion university in New York. She where she graduated and shortly after she managed to enter the company “Nicopanda”, its creator being Nicola Formichetti, a creative that the designer has commented that she always admired a lot.

So Martha of the River she became his right-hand man, growing from intern to designer, creative assistant, and finally stylist and wardrobe director.

