The second wedding of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck that has cost 7 million euros

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on July 17 secretly married in Las Vegasthis weekend is taking place second wedding for all those friends and relatives who could not be at the first celebration.

According to Daily Mailthe ceremony takes place in Georgiaon the Affleck’s 33-hectare estatewill last three days and will have a cost of about seven million euros. So, yesterday the rehearsal dinner took place before the wedding and today the main celebration is expected. In addition, tomorrow they will close the festivities with a picnic and a barbecue.

Days before the couple had already been seen in Savannah, a few kilometers from the house, walking and shopping with Violet, one of the daughters that the actor shares with the actress. Jennifer Garnerwho sent a bouquet of flowers to marriage after their first wedding.

In addition, and to avoid prying eyes, the couple has installed a security control to ensure that the link is only accessed by guestsamong which figures such as the actor Matt Damon or the TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel. Also, Jay Shetty will officiate the wedding, a former Hindu monk and a great reference among Hollywood celebrities who also married actress Lily Collins to filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September.

It has also been speculated that Lopez’s dress is designed by Ralph Laurenwhile in her first wedding with Affleck she opted for the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.