The return of Johnny Depp, the triumphs of Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny stand out at the MTV Awards

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Anitta took statuettes on Sunday at the MTV Awards to Music Videos (MTV Video Music Awards). Swift won the night’s biggest award, Video of the Year, for All Too Well In its 10-minute version, Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year and Anitta won the Best Latin Music Video category for To wrap.

Before closing the ceremony, Swift made a big surprise announcement: She’s about to release a new album.

“I thought it would be a fun time to tell you that my new album will be out on October 21”Swift said from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where she also won best long-form video for her project.

From the beginning of the night it had been announced that the musical number that Bad Bunny had planned would be presented remotely, live from Yankee Stadium in New York.

The Puerto Rican star began to sing Titi asked me right after he was announced as the winner of the artist of the year award and was very surprised when he was presented with his statuette at the end.

Bad Bunny remotely accepts the Artist of the Year award (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be here tonight at Yankee Stadium receiving this award”, he said receiving a standing ovation from the crowd that had just sang his song with him. “I have been saying it and I always believed from the beginning that I could become great, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world, without having to change my culture, my language, my language, my jargon. I am Benito Antonio Martínez from Puerto Rico for the whole world, thank you!”

The category of best Latin music video was very close, but Anitta was the winner for her success To wrap. The urban artist performed her song live on stage at MTV, where she gave a funk-infused twerking class towards the end of her performance.

Like Bad Bunny, Anitta did not expect to win the award that was announced shortly after. She said she was proud to be the first Brazilian artist to win a “Moon Man”, as the award statuettes are known.

Taylor Swift was one of the night’s winners to win the Video of the Year award for All Too Well (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“Today history is made, it is the first time that Brazil is here”, said. “Today I interpreted here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime. I was born and raised in a ghetto and for anyone who was born there, we never would have thought this was possible, so thank you very much.”

Swift praised other women in the video of the year category that included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo and thanked her die-hard fans in her speech.

“We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans,” said. “I couldn’t have re-recorded my albums if it wasn’t for you guys, you gave me the courage to do it”

Taking home the award for best long-form video, Swift thanked several of her collaborators including actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who starred in it.

“We put all our hearts into this,” he said.

Midnightsthe new album whose title Swift revealed on her social networkswill be his tenth studio production and comes after Folklore Y Evermorewhich debuted two years ago. Folklore it won the album of the year award at the 2021 Grammys.

Rapper Jack Harlow left his mark throughout the award ceremony. He began his performance of his popular song “First Class” inside an airplane set by walking down a hallway, before dueting with Fergie onstage. The singer wore a silver dress with the words “First Class” on it. Fergie performed her 2006 song “Glamorous,” which Harlow sampled on “First Class.”

“Thank you Fergie for coming out with me tonight,” Harlow said after “First Class” won song of the summer later in the night. “The beauty of this song is that people don’t realize it’s hip hop because of the samples. Including Fergie in the formula in this way means the world to me. It is really a complete circle. ‘Glamorous’ was one of the most important songs of my childhood.”

During the ceremony Johnny Depp made an appearance as the Man in the Moon, almost three months after the verdict in his favor in his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old actor seemed to float off the roof of the Prudential Center wearing the iconic astronaut suit from the awards statuette and his face digitally inserted into the helmet.

“And you know what? She needed the job”, Depp told the audience.

Lizzo made Taylor Swift dance in her place on the seats while performing her new single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready). Lizzo won the video for a good cause award for About Damn Time.

Right after his musical number, Harlow was called on stage to collect the first award of the night for his part in the Lil Nas X song “Industry Baby” which won the best collaboration category. Harlow and Lil Nas X were tied for the most nominations of the night with seven nominations each.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are present at the ceremony (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“This one is for the champions”, Lil Nas X said before Harlow thanked him for his collaboration. The song propelled their nominations, leading them to compete for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Harry Styles won the album of the year award for Harry’s House. He was unable to attend the ceremony as he had a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed From the D 2 The LBCfeatured on Eminem’s greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were recognized with the Global Icon Award after being presented by Cheech & Chong as their “favorite band of all time”. The band, made up of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, performed their hit Can’t Stop from his 2002 album by the way and his recent successBlackSummer”, which won the award for best rock video.

Flea gave a speech about universal love, including humans, cockroaches, trees, and earth. Smith, the band’s drummer, dedicated the award to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters’ drummer who died earlier this year.

“I dedicate this to Taylor and her family”, said. “I love and miss him every day.”

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 statuettes to date, became the only artist to receive a nomination in all five decades of the awards. She received a nomination for the special from her 14th studio album madam x in the long-form video category.