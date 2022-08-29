The reinforcement that Fernando Ortíz erased from America and seems to have no future

Things are to order in Americasince after 11 disputed dates in the Opening Tournament 2022 the harvest is 22 points and a place at the top of the general table. The bad thing is that one of the players who arrived as reinforcement in attack for this contest it takes time missing.

Things get worse when one sees that in the next few days Fernando Ortíz will have two new faces on campus. On the one hand, Brian Rodríguez was the last signing to fall and he is expected to have minutes against Tigres. Next comes Roger Martínez, who will be back soon after recovering from injury.

The July 31 of this year was the last time we saw Jürgen Damm play an official match with the Eagles in Liga MX. In that match he barely saw minutes, since he came on as a substitute in the second half and could not avoid the 3-2 loss.

Since then the 29-year-old Mexican winger has been left behind. In the last six games, which coincidentally coincide with the winning streak, in only one was part of the call but stayed on the bench.

In the Clásico Joven he played for the Sub-20 and in the other four he was not available due to a muscle discomfort that until now has marginalized of training with the first team. With all this, Jürgen Damm has a lot of ground to make up, as he seems to be Tano’s last option in the event of a replacement.

