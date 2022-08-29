The recordings of the new Natalie Portman series are suspended due to extortion and threats to the members of the production – Credits: @GROSBY GROUP

“What series are you watching?” The question, which became a classic in all parts of the world, shows the importance that television fictions were gaining in streaming times. Perhaps for this reason, many of the great stars of Hollywood decided to bet on this format to give it continuity or revitalize their careers. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Ewan McGregor are some of the luminaries who set this trend. And now, Natalie Portman I was ready to follow in their footsteps.

the protagonist of The perfect assassin Y the black swan is recording Hulu’s new bet in Baltimore, Lady in the Lake. However, the production had to be suspended due to an event that caused a stir in the last few hours. As reported by the local media Baltimore Banner, this weekend a group of locals confronted a member of the production and made it clear that they would only let them continue their work if they were paid about 50 thousand dollars. Refusing his request, the group threatened to return later that night and shoot someone on the crew if the recording continued. Faced with this situation, a formal complaint was filed and a drastic decision was made. “It was decided by production to pause activities out of an abundance of caution and reschedule filming after finding another location,” a Baltimore Police Department spokesman said.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, production company Endeavor Content reported, “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, a driver from our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun aimed at our driver; then both fled the scene.”

They continued: “We are working with the Baltimore Police Department while the investigation is ongoing. The safety of our crew, cast, and everyone who works on our productions is our highest priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured.”

Continue reading the story

“Production will resume with increased security measures in the future. It has been a privilege to film Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community in many areas.”

Lady in the Lake It is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Laura Lippman. The story takes place right in Baltimore in the 1960s, when an unsolved murder pushes Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife, to reinvent herself as an investigative reporter. Her new vocation brings her into a confrontation with Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), who is juggling motherhood, multiple jobs and a commitment to the city’s progressive agenda.

Interestingly, last week it was announced that Justified: City Primevalof FX, also decided to suspend its recordings in Chicago, after someone threw, from a car, what the police classified as an “incendiary device” near the set.

The incident occurred in the South Loop area of ​​Chicago on Monday night, and luckily the device did not explode and no one was injured. That was not the only attack that the production suffered: three weeks earlier, two cars with occupants who were shooting at close range ended up crashing into the barricades that the production had put up on the set while recording scenes on the west side of the city. As would be the case later, no cast or crew members were injured in that incident either, but filming was halted for several days.

“We took a break and made sure everyone was okay,” FX president John Landgraf told reporters last week. “It was quite a traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be around those kinds of shots.”

Justified: City Primeval is a sequel to the series that aired between 2010 and 2015, starring Timothy Olyphant as Sheriff Raylan Givens. The screenplay is based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and they are part of the cast Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and the protagonist’s daughter, Vivian Olyphant.