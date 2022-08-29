The reason Denzel Washington refused to kiss Julia Roberts

In 1993 the suspense film was released, the pelican report. It is based on the author’s novel of the same name. John Grisham and follows a young student who writes a report where she analyzes the possible reasons for the murder of two judges. But she soon finds herself involved in a manhunt where some assassins are after her for the information she has in her hands and the only help she has to get out of it alive is a journalist.

The film was directed by Alan Jay Pakula and in the main roles were Julia Roberts Y Denzel Washington. The film received mixed reviews, but there were several who highlighted the chemistry of the actors on screen. It was in this way that the detail that Denzel Washington refused to kiss the actress during filming.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker