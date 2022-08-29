The reason Denzel Washington refused to kiss Julia Roberts

In 1993 the suspense film was released, the pelican report. It is based on the author’s novel of the same name. John Grisham and follows a young student who writes a report where she analyzes the possible reasons for the murder of two judges. But she soon finds herself involved in a manhunt where some assassins are after her for the information she has in her hands and the only help she has to get out of it alive is a journalist.

The film was directed by Alan Jay Pakula and in the main roles were Julia Roberts Y Denzel Washington. The film received mixed reviews, but there were several who highlighted the chemistry of the actors on screen. It was in this way that the detail that Denzel Washington refused to kiss the actress during filming.

Both Roberts and Washington were two established actors in the industry.

The truth is that in the novel John Grisham, the characters have a brief romance, but in the film it was not like that and many noted that detail. There are two versions in this regard, the first is directly linked to Washington and a situation that he experienced before shooting this film.

In 1989, the actor took part in the film The Mighty Quinnalso known as behind the law. It was one of his first films and one of his first leading roles. In one part of the film, the actor kissed the actress mimi rogersbut this scene was removed due to negative reaction from the test audience, especially from women in the black community (actress mimi rogers was white).

This led us to think that the reason why Washington Y roberts they didn’t kiss in the movie it was because racial issues. Quickly, the actress Pretty Woman He came out to deny the sayings “Do I not have a pulse? Of course she wanted to kiss Denzel, it was his idea to remove the scenes”. And the truth is that until recently, the actor refused to shoot romantic scenes with his white co-stars, claiming that he felt he was disrespecting the African-American community, which was the fan base. of the. Well, in almost all the films in which he participated, black women were not targets of desire.

However, this was not the reason why Denzel refused to kiss Julia. Although it could be related, the truth is that the decision came from creative issues and it came as a mutual agreement between the actors and the director. The reason for eliminating all romantic interaction between the characters was to make the story more credible, because otherwise, the character of roberts She was like a woman without feelings, who forgets all the distressing situation she lives to fall in love with the man who helps her.

And although they could not share their kiss in the pelican reportlife gave them another chance and they finally kissed during the ceremony of Oscar awards in 2002. Julia Roberts was in charge of announcing Best Actor and it was that day Denzel Washington He was consecrated with the title for his work in Training day. The actor went on stage to collect his award and on the way, he kissed the actress.

The kiss between Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

Since then, they have not shared a screen again. There were rumors that they would reunite for a new Netflix project, but there has been no news about it. But what is known is that to this day, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington are great friends and even the actress is very close to the actor’s wife, Pauletta Pearson.

