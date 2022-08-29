The nude of Britney Spears that triumphs on Instagram
Singer Britney Spears shared a fully nude photo that circumvented Instagram’s censorship, complete with a kissing emoticon. The publication accumulates more than 300,000 likes and 6,000 comments in just 15 hours. The photo so far, has not been deleted.
We do not know if the American will dare even more in the coming days, since she has gradually raised the temperature of her photographs. A week ago she uploaded four posts in a row in which she appeared topless, lying on a London hotel bed.
“The truth matters! That’s a joke. What are the little birds thinking? ”Wrote the singer, along with these very sensual photographs.
The pop princess had to put heart emojis to avoid being censored by the Instagram platform while posing in the room where she is staying in London, England.