The Next Fantastic Four Reed Richards Might Not Be John Krasinski

A few days before a new edition of the D23the Disney convention where the company’s big announcements for the future are presented, a rumor began to circulate about one of the most anticipated moments by fans of Marvel: the presentation of the film The Fantastic Four. Although it will not be his first performance with flesh and blood actors, it will be within an imposing framework such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The expectations are placed on the confirmation of John Krasinskibut these days a new rumor emerged: Penn Badgley would take on this character.

A few days ago, moreover, it was confirmed that the director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) would be chosen by the studio to carry out the film after jon watts (Spider-Man) will be dropped from the project in April. The D23 Expo 2022 will be key to telling more news and it would be confirmed if John Krasinski would continue as the leading leader of The Fantastic Four like in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the character played by the actor from office he belonged to another universe, so they have excuses or justifications if they change actors.

John Krasinski played Reed Richards in “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness”

Now, the new rumor suggests that one of the actors recognized by the series You of Netflix could have strong chances to keep the role. On ComicBookMovie.com’s Marvelvision podcast, Devin Faraci assured that it is true that Marvel will look for diverse actors for the cast, but they will keep Richards as a white man and that’s where the name of Penn Badgley: “That kind [Penn Badgley] from the series You, who probably already has the role, frankly, he’s a white guy. They’re going with the standard, and he’s fantastic, by the way, that’s a good pick, but they’re doing something very classic,” Feraci said.

Penn Badgley had its moment of popularity in gossip-girl and then became a massive actor with the extraordinary impact of the series Youoriginally created by the string lifetime. In the series available on Netflix, based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, he is presented as a murderer who will do anything to find love. That limit and his actions were what caught the attention of the viewers.

Penn Badgley is the actor rumored to play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Another who took action on the matter is Dan Slott, who over the weekend left more clues about the case. the writer of Marvel referred to casting choices for lead roles in Marvel Studios and assured that there are no bad castings for the MCU series and movies and asked for trust in those who choose the cast, including Sarah Finn.

Sebastian Landressina, specialized journalist and creator of Marvelflix, one of the largest Marvel communities in Spanish, took these sayings and made his opinion clear in a conversation with Infobae: “I don’t particularly think it’s a good decision to look for another actor after John Krasinski. Fans have been waiting for him for a long time in the MCU and when he showed up it was amazing. I believe that Marvel Studios should count on Krasinski to take over from The Fantastic Four in his universe.”

Recently, the film’s release date was confirmed as part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That happened during the studio’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. In this, the president of the company, Kevin Feigconfirmed that the film will hit the big screen in November 2024. However, clues to his presence would not be long in coming considering that Doctor Strange already knows these characters.

Another indication of its imminent arrival is the confirmation of Kang: the conqueror as the one that definitively takes the place of Thanos for the next two phases. This is another clue as the character’s origins are tied to Reed Richards and even share his supreme intelligence. Kang’s next appearance in the second season of Loki and in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania could bring more news.

Fantastic 4, Marvel’s classic group of heroes

fantastic four They would only reach the big screen in phase 6 of Marvel, in about 3 or 4 years.

