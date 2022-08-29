General interest TV









This production was recently added to the company’s catalog and leads the ranking of the most watched.







08/29/2022 02:35 pm

Netflix does not stop launching productions that in a matter of hours manage to be the most viewed by users and are positioned first in the ranking of the most viewed, as happened with Time for me one of the films that recently became all the rage. I know what it is.





The Netflix movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart and is the most watched

This American Hollywood movie It premiered a few days ago on the streaming platform and since then it has positioned itself as the most chosen by users., something that keeps after the weekend. It is directed and scripted by John Hamburg, this production lasts 101 minutes.

Time for me is a vibrant comedy stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart and the story focuses on a father who recovers time for himself after his son and his wife decided to spend a weekend away from home and takes the opportunity to meet up with an old friend with whom he will live a wild weekend.





Time for Me Trailer | NETFLIX | Official

VIDEO: Trailer of Time for me, the comedy that breaks it







Synopsis of Time for me, the unusual Netflix comedy

“With his family gone, a family man takes advantage of his first days alone after many years to reunite with an old friend who is a party animal and wild”, reads in the Netflix review.

Cast of Time for me, the comedy that breaks it

kevin hart

Mark Wahlberg

Jimmy O. Yang

Luis Gerardo Mendez

Regina Hall

Tahj Mowry

Melanie Minichino





