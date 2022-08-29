The movie that dethroned 365 more days as the most watched on Netflix

A fun action movie has become a trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched film of the streaming service in the world, dethroning the romantic film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about “Time for me“, a film directed by John Hamburg that premiered on Netflix last Friday and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning “365 more days“, the third part of the saga of romantic movies that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

