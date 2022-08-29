The movie that dethroned 365 more days as the most watched on Netflix

A fun action movie has become a trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched film of the streaming service in the world, dethroning the romantic film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about “Time for me“, a film directed by John Hamburg that premiered on Netflix last Friday and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning “365 more days“, the third part of the saga of romantic movies that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

“With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first days alone after many years to reunite with an old partying and unrestrained friend,” indicates the synopsis of the film that now tops the top 10 on Netflix.

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in “Me Time.”

The film was directed by John Hamburg and is an action comedy starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jimmy O. Yang, Che Tafari, Amentii Sledge, Andrew Santino, among others. It has a duration of 104 minutes.

“Time for me“It has not received good reviews from critics, but that does not seem to matter to Netflix subscribers, who have placed the film among the most watched on the streaming platform. Most emphasize that it is an erratic comedy in the one where Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg try to do what they can with a rather scattered script.

Related news

The action-comedy premiered last Friday and currently ranks as Netflix’s most-watched movie worldwide. In this way, “Time for me“managed to dethrone”365 more days“, the romantic film for adults that had been leading the ranking since its premiere.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.