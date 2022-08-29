The most iconic and luxurious store in London prepares a special sale for Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner

The little fashionista was able to choose the bags, shoes and dresses she wanted, she had to be a Kardashian

Harrod’s is a luxury warehouse located in the heart of London and which houses hundreds of luxury brands and its exclusive construction houses more than 150 years of stories, among which the visits of great celebrities and members of royalty stand out.

And just how a big celebrity was treated Stormi, the firstborn daughter of Kylie Jennerwho revealed through his Instagram stories that the little fashionista, 4 years old, enjoyed a luxurious private shopping experience.

The exclusive department store created a mini boutique especially for Stormi, filling it with rows of Dior and Gucci bags, Nike sneakers, pink and sparkly dresses, and toys.

“Look what Harrods did to get our Stormi to go shopping,” the excited 24-year-old mom, in one of the videos. “Isn’t this the craziest thing?”

The proud businesswoman as a child told her: “You are a spoiled girl, spoiled!”

Following in the footsteps of his famous mother and the entire Kardashian clan, Stormi freaked out at the sight of a pair of pink shoes at the beginning of the video and told her mom she was “going to try them on.”

During the special mother-daughter shopping day, Kylie Jenner wore a somewhat surreal outfit from the Japanese firm Comme des Garçons, which featured a pair of 3D gloves.

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose to go shopping with some baggy blue jeans Y a sleeveless t-shirt black leather

The main reason for Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s visit to the luxury store was to see the Kylie Cosmetics display at Harrods.

