The mistake we usually make when we want to gain muscle in the gym

Usually, when the expected results are not achieved in the gym, we quickly point to our training method or technique as the culprit. However, on many occasions, the correct question would be: Is the right diet to gain muscle?

And it is that food is key in any training we want to do. Without going any further, Luke Zocchi, known in the world of fitness for being the Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainerhe explained in an interview granted to the Business Insider pointed out that a clear beginners mistake is to reduce the calories ingested with the aim of burning fat.

“Eating good food and having excess calories are more important aspects”Zocchi pointed out, debunking one of the great myths that exist in the world of training. For example, to achieve his transformation for Love and Thunder, Hemsworth was consuming nothing more and nothing less than 4,500 calories daily.

Elsa Pataky with Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’. Instagram

Protein shakes are not everything

Another of the great myths that Zocchi dismantled in the interview with Business Insider has to do with the mythologized shakes and protein supplements. According to the renowned trainer, these products have no useless if not accompanied by a proper diet.

It is true that protein is essential for those looking to build muscle, but the best and healthiest thing is to get it from food. Smoothies can helpbut Zocchi limits its effect, “it is only 5% of the equation”.

Finally, the most important thing is always put yourself in the hands of a professional to determine which diet is the most appropriate to achieve the goals that each person sets.

