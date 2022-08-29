The Minecraft Live 2022 will be in October and would have big changes with the previous ones

The Minecraft Live is the most important event for the Mojang game, although this year it will have important changes for users. More details here!

It was just a few months ago that we had the long-awaited debut of the Wild Update, version 1.19 of Minecraft. This update incorporated some important changes to the game, among which the inclusion of the Warden, the new boss. Although at the moment the players still enjoy this version, the expectation for the arrival of 1.20 is very high, and luckily we already have some details of Minecraft Live 2022, the most important event of the year for the Mojang game.

Minecraft Live will be officially held on October 25event where we will know the news that prepares us Mojang. At the moment we do not know anything about what they could show that day, but the truth is that there were certain leaks that suggest some changes compared to previous editions.

Minecraft Now @ Gamescom is in three days, so now’s a better time than ever to show you what Mojang has planned for the event. (to thread) pic.twitter.com/3miosv1gVM — Roger Badgerman (@RogerBadgerman) August 23, 2022

We owe it all to one Twitter insider named Rogerwho shared photos where we see game launcher changes. As we are used to, the launcher shows us all the versions of Minecraft availablebut in the photo we see a new section of the “Minecraft Live”. Once we select that option, we can vote for the mobs that Mojang gives users to choose. Of course, at the moment we do not know what mobs it is, because the Allay, the Glare and the Copper Golem They are from 2021.

It should be noted that annually Mojang decides that users vote for their favorite creature through Twitterthat is, it is open to everyone, at least for now. This could change this year according to Roger, since only those who have bought the game will be able to vote, and not those who download it pirated. The change would be noticeable Bedrock Editionwhere only users premium they will be able to access a server within the game to be able to vote.

While Mojang wait for him to arrive October 25 to celebrate your big event, for now, practice your voting system. As we well know, from Minecraft everything can be done, even generate a count of votes from all users in the world. To have that well oiled, the developer launched a survey of the style “Do you like the Wither or the Enderdragon better??”. Hopefully that’s a reference for a possible End Update version 1.20, but this is just an assumption. For now, next October 25 we will have more details on the YouTube channel of Minecraft.

