The medical problem that explains the tired appearance of Ben Affleck

Affleck’s latest appearances have worried his fans

A chronic migraine could be the explanation

Ben Affleck has been at the center of the media hurricane for a few months after his engagement and recent double wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

The attention it has received these months has made the public concerned about the tired look of the actor in his last appearances. The evil tongues spoke that the hustle and bustle of the two weddings that he carries on his back this summer could be the cause of his exhaustion, but nothing could be further from the truth.

It has also been fantasized that the actor could be exhausted after signing a marriage agreement with “JLo” that It would force him to have a minimum of four sexual relations a week.

The reality is that Affleck could be diagnosed with chronic migraine, a disease that would affect their sleep cycles and also their physical appearance. According to the actor’s medical history, this illness has made him stay away from filming on more than one occasion and has forced him to postpone events.

As those who share this recurring illness will already know, headaches usually appear spontaneously but are increased when the person is subjected to periods of stress, and two weddings seem to be very stressful…