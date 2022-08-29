The luxurious honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a romantic honeymoon in Italy. The couple, who gave “yes I want” for the second time last weekend in a massive ceremony in Georgia, he has packed his bags to travel to Europe again.

Milan has been the destination chosen by bennifer to enjoy the second part of their honeymoon, although now, alone. The couple has been seen taking romantic walks on Lago di Como, enjoying a boat trip and even shopping in luxury stores. A journey of relaxation and passion with which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal their love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have traveled to Italy to celebrate their second honeymoon (Photos: @bennifer.id Instagram)

Unaware of the gazes of tourists and photographers, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they are making the most of their vacations. The couple is these days in Milan where they have visited several luxury stores before setting off to Lake Comoone of the most exclusive and visited tourist destinations in Italy.

There the couple has enjoyed a boat ride on the lake and a visit to the mansion that George and Amal Clooney own in the region. It is an exclusive property known as Villa Oleandra that the actor acquired in 2002 for 12 million euros. A palatial house from the 18th century bennifer has traveled, although we do not know if in the company of george Y Amalbecause in the photographs the bronx diva she appeared alone on the balconies of the house.

Luxury holidays on Lago di Como

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with a fan during their honeymoon in Lago di Como (Photos: Gtres)

The couple has also been able to taste the typical Italian ice creams and take a look at antique and furniture stores in the area, perhaps thinking about the decoration of the new house they will move to together in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez chose for this tourist day a flattering look Italian summer style with a mustard-colored dress, with a boat neckline, puffed sleeves and details cut outwhich combined with Valentino Stud Singn bag in ecru. A look casual and carefree with which she did not hesitate to be photographed with the fans who came to greet her.

A few days of disconnection in which Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They have spared no expense. And it is that for this honeymoon the couple has decided to stay in one of the most exclusive hotels in the area, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where they have been seen enjoying lunch overlooking the lake. An exclusive and luxurious accommodation that has a private beach with views of the Grigne mountains, and where the night can cost more than 2,500 euros.