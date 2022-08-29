The incredible change of look of Blanca Surez after the holidays

brand new haircut, refreshing or toning down the color and fixing the damage that the summer may have done to the hair is a classic of return from vacation. Y Blanca Surez shows that it is not less, and that nothing better than starting the new course with a new look.

This is how he has shown it in his first event after his vacations, in the presentation in Madrid of the film ‘The test’, who stars

no blonde streaks and with the one that promises to be autumn bangs, that we had already intuited on her vacations, through the images that she has shared on Instagram, this is the change of look of the actress facing the rentre.

GTRES

Blanca Surez’s change of look: more brunette

The first surprising detail of Blanca Surez’s hair after the holidays is the color. ms brunette than before, has almost completely shed the blonde streaks that dotted her hair until now.

In fact, in her most recent Instagram pictures you can still see those blonde highlights that lit up her face, positioned close to her face to frame it, and sprinkled with light. the rest of the hair.

Going against the rest of humanity, because summer usually comes with blonder hair, lightened naturally by the effect of the sun, the actress bets on a perfect dark chocolate brown tone, the one that brunettes who always pursue. they choose not to go over to the blonde side of the force.

Blanca Surez changes her look, the bangs of the season

Not content with showing off the darkest version of her hair, Blanca Surez is also betting on the one that promises to be the winner of the season, or at least one of them. It is a curtain type fringe, which can be worn open in the middle, but in its mini version. A mix between the baby bang and the curtain that is perfect and versatile.

the mini bangs of the actress goes blunt in the center, a detail that takes away ‘rigor’ and, instead of hardening the features, softens and anias.

But there is more: that bluntness turns the bangs versatile, easy to style straight, to wear something disheveled, to move to one side or to hide it on the sides of the mane if he gets tired of it.

How is the bangs of the fall

count from Blow Dry Bar (Pelayo, 76, Madrid) that this super-short version of the curtain-style bangs was famous in the years 60 and 70 -See the one from Audrey Hepburn- and returned in the decade of the 90s.

“This is a short fringe to the middle of the forehead that can be cut whole or paraded -‘bitten’- to soften the features”, they explain.

Halle Berry at the 2021 Oscars, Emma Watson or Daphne Bridgerton’s character in the Netflix series have opted in the past for this version of the mini bangs in the paraded version, something sweeter, as Blanca Suez has done now.

We admit it: its XS length makes the mini fringe not so versatile nor rejuvenating as one curtain, besides that it does not favor all of them equally. However, yesu blunt version and curtain type, is instead more versatile.

“Aim for a casual look, it is easy to comb and favors the oval or elongated faces; and, if the height is adapted, also to round faces”, explains Fran Galn, colorist and stylist The Beauty Concept Hair (Jos Ortega y Gasset, 47, in Madrid)-

From Blow Dry Bar they say that the ‘baby bangs’ can be taken with any length and both loose and collected hair. Fran Galn, on the other hand, prefers them in straight midi hair. And to Natalia Rusanova, hair stylist Lobelia Sagasta (Sagasta, 12 in Madrid), few cuts go as well with a mini fringe as a garon or bob.