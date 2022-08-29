The goal of the tournament! Even Liga MX went crazy with the genius of Chivas and the one everyone talks about

The brilliant offensive transition of Chivas de Guadalajara to score the third goal of the victory over Pumas de la UNAM at the Akron Stadium, on Saturday night, drove even Liga MX crazy and everyone talks about this great goal.

The great offensive transition of the Chivas de Guadalajara to achieve the third goal of the 3-1 victory over the UNAM Pumas on Saturday night at the Akron Stadiumcorresponding to Day 11 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, drove everyone who witnessed it live crazy, from -obviously- the rojiblanca Community Manager even Liga MX itself and on social networks everyone talks about this masterful goal.

The first team of the Sacred Flock had no mercy with their rival in turn in a packed Gigante de Zapopan and put together a spectacular somersault, which was highlighted this Sunday on the Front Page by the main Mexican sports newspapers. Diogo de Oliveira (3′) put the Pumas ahead very early, so the rojiblanca comeback was immediate with goals from Jesús Orozco (15′), Alexis Vega (38′) and goalkeeper Gil Alcalá (40′) against, to define everything in the first part of the game.

Las Chivas, who have finally left behind that serious crisis of results that sank them during the first nine dates of the calendar, thus they chained their third victory to climb positions in the general classification of the tournament and now they will have a litmus test, since in their next presentation they will face the revelation of Apertura 2022: Toluca, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Guadalajara made Dani Alves and the UNAM Pumas dance a Guadalajara syrup with the masterful play that ended in the goal against goalkeeper Gil Alcalá 40 minutes into the game. A huge demonstration of superiority on the court after collecting more than 20 touches, three heel strikes and a screen. Everyone talks about this “dog” great goal from Chivas.

The CM of the Flock proposed it once a “Puskas“, an award that FIFA awards annually to the best goal of all the tournaments on the planet. But Liga MX was not far behind either and gave it away good night to the rojiblancos fans when referring that “before you go to sleep we share with you the GREAT GOAL from Chivas“Statiskicks, statistical analysts of Mexican soccer, also joined the trend and asked their audience if they were facing: the goal of the tournament?

Media such as WRadio Deportes also consulted their community if we came across: The best goal of the year in Liga MX? There were even those who dedicated themselves to telling the number of touches, passes and even participants, as the user Omar Ortíz did in his personal account.

