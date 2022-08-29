The Flash – Tests compare it to The Dark Knight

The first test projections of The Flash affirm that it is a cinematic bombshell, at the height of The Dark Knight (2008).

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie Flash has received one of the highest scores in a test screening in memory. A superhero movie DC Comics I haven’t had something like this in years. In fact, the last time it happened was with The dark knight of Christopher Nolan. We are talking about the trilogy. Batman starring Christian bale. A milestone.

According to reports, executives of Warner Bros Discovery and the creatives of DC Extended Universe trust that Flash It will be a hit with critics and audiences alike. And more if you compare it with The dark knight, things as they are. Everything points to a great blockbuster in terms of economic performance. After months and months of polemics and controversies around Ezra Miller, the atmosphere regarding the film is said to be much more positive than it has been in a long time. Everything is preceded by the actor’s public apology. An apology that took place recently and that some have considered “enough”.

Confidence in this premiere is capitalized. Warner Bros. Discovery is going to play everything on this card, whatever it takes

Previous news about test projections related to Flash They came to light last June. They spoke of “extraordinarily well received.” Now, she’s been compared to The dark knight. Warner Bros. Discovery is very confident with the Andy Muschietti. The studio is still “excited” about this project. A project that could work as a reboot of the DC Extended Universe. And, at the same time, signify the rosetta stone on which to base the entire shared universe of superheroes. A universe that wants to compete with Marvel Studios.

Pending no further delays or modifications, it is expected that Flash see the light on June 23, 2023. Less than a year left!