The filming of Lady in the Lake, the miniseries by Natalie Portman for Apple TV +, interrupted in Baltimore due to threats

Take note, David Simon. baltimore It is one of those cities that has enjoyed a certain fame of “indomitable” and that, as such, has been portrayed in various productions such as The Wire: Under Listening or the recent The City is Ours.

It cannot be said that the production of Lady in the Lakethe miniseries starring Natalie Portman for Apple TV +, was not on notice in that context.

However, as The Baltimore Banner collects, the series had to interrupt its filming after several people made threats against the staff.

The seriousness of the threats was not to be taken lightly: it was even said that, “if production didn’t stop, they’d come back and shoot someone“. And us thinking that Monday was bad.

The publication also states that there was a extortion attempt in which they asked the producers for $50,000 in order to continue your work.

For now, the filming of Lady in the Lake has been interrupted, while the production company looks for a new location to continue filming the miniseries.

Based on the homonymous novel by Laura LippmannLady in the Lake follows an aspiring journalist who investigates the mysterious death of an activist in the 1960s.

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o were chosen to embody the two protagonists, but Nyong’o left the production a few months ago, being replaced by Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

The series has been created by Alma Har’eland completes its main cast with Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman, Noah Jupe, Mike Epps and Byron Bowers.

Fortunately, the misfortune of Lady in the Lake has been limited to having to temporarily suspend filming, with no major incidents to be regretted. However, the Baltimore authorities will have to find a solution to the fact that an entire production is threatened so cheerfully and with total impunity in the heart of the city.