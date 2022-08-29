The film starring Dwayne Johnson presented new images of ‘Doctor Fate’, the hero that Pierce Brosnan brings to life

DC Comics and Warner Bros. revealed the past 8 of June the first official trailer “Black Adam”tape of the famous antihero of the comics that will be carried out by Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jaume Collet Serrar.

The trailer shows ‘Black Adam’ and his past, since in his old life he was a slave who after dying reincarnated as a god, although his son gave his life for him. Now, ‘Black Adam’ You must decide whether to use those powers to save the world or to destroy it.

Now, less than two months after its big theatrical release, new images of the costume that the character will wear have been revealed. ‘Doctor Fate’ (either Doctor Fate) on this new tape DC Comics. It should be remembered that this role will be played by the record actor of the tapes of the “Agent 007”, Pierce Brosnan.







This is what ‘Doctor Fate’ will look like in “Black Adam”, the new DC Comics tape. Photo: Twitter @blackadammovie

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

The synopsis of “Black Adam” indicates that: “Nearly 5,000 years after the Egyptian gods bestowed upon him almighty powers and imprisoned him just as quickly, Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.”

It should be remembered that “Black Adam” will hit theaters Colombia and the world the October 21, 2022 and in addition to having Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) as the protagonist, will have in his cast Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz/ Isis), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Destino/ Kent Nelson), Noah Centineo (Rothstein / Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Carter Hall / Hawkman) Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Joseph Gatt (Squad Leader), Natalie Burn, Quintessa Swindell (Maxine Hunkell/ Cyclone), and James Cusati-Moyer.

The release schedule for productions of DC Comics is the following:

Black Adam: October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods: March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 Flash: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 Blue Beetle: August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 25 December 2023

25 December 2023 Gotham Knights: Sometime in 2023

Sometime in 2023 Peacemaker/Season 2: no release date

no release date Wonder Woman 3: no release date

no release date Green Lantern: no release date

no release date Black Canary: no release date

no release date Zatana: no release date

no release date Justice League Dark: no release date

no release date Constantin: no release date

no release date Madam X: no release date