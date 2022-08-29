The favorite perfumes of celebs: here are which ones they use

The scent it is an accessory that (almost) no one can do without, celeb included. An integral part of their beauty routines, from Rihanna to Billie Eilish, from Lizzo to Sydney Sweeney, fragrances become an important reference point like creams, make-up products and beauty rituals. Thus, discovering which are the essences that sometimes accompany the most followed women on social media for an entire career is a fundamental step to expand your beauty radar and focus your eyes on certain fragrances, sometimes even more niche than the best known in business. Ready to screenshot?