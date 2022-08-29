The favorite perfumes of celebs: here are which ones they use

The scent it is an accessory that (almost) no one can do without, celeb included. An integral part of their beauty routines, from Rihanna to Billie Eilish, from Lizzo to Sydney Sweeney, fragrances become an important reference point like creams, make-up products and beauty rituals. Thus, discovering which are the essences that sometimes accompany the most followed women on social media for an entire career is a fundamental step to expand your beauty radar and focus your eyes on certain fragrances, sometimes even more niche than the best known in business. Ready to screenshot?

Sydney Sweeney’s favorite perfume

As he told in a 2021 interview a The Cutthe Cassie of Euphoriainternationally recognized as a rapidly growing talent, loves to splash Daisy, the Eau de Parfum signed by Marc Jacobs. She says she particularly loves him because he’s not strong enough to fill a room, allowing you to make him feel only to those around you.

Adele’s favorite perfume

To demonstrate how hypnotic the Dior Hypnotic Poison Adele takes care of itthe British singer who in 2015 confessed to 60 Minutes Australia to use it since he was 15.

Alexa Demie’s favorite perfume

Irreverent but privacy-loving, the actress who became famous as Maddy along with Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney said in a 2016 tweet from love rose water and Bottega Venetaperhaps alluding to the fragrance that takes the name of the brand itself.

Rihanna’s favorite perfume

The new mother smells good, and everyone knows this, given the various comments made about it by other celebs such as Jennifer Lawrence and Cardi B. Despite having her own cosmetics brand that also includes perfumes, it seems that Rihanna’s favorite essence is Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian Paris.

Billie Eilish’s favorite perfume

As he revealed a year ago in some Instagram stories during a Question & Answer, Billie Eilish loves changing fragrances which he uses, making particular mention of Another 13 by The Labo e Les Fleurs du Dechet by Etat Libre d’Orange.

Olivia Rodrigo’s favorite perfume

Lizzo’s favorite perfume

A fragrance that changes and adapts during the day depending on the skin on which it is sprayed: Molecule 01 by Escentric Molecule is the unisex perfume that Lizzo cannot do without, according to what was stated in a 2019 interview of New York Times. On the other hand, who wouldn’t want to leave a truly unique trail?

