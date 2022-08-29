The exercise for back pain that you can do even in the office

Spending all day sitting and not playing sports means that on more than one occasion you will have looked for some exercise for back pain. Something simple and fast that relieve discomfort to get through the workday.

Luckily there are certain types of movements that can help us, although if what you are looking for is the ultimate curewe are sorry to tell you that the only thing there is physical training. A strong core reduces the chances of back pain, but even then, you may one day you need something extra after a hard day’s work.

If so, what you need to remember is the so-called “Overhead Extension”. This is a simple exercise for back pain that takes no more than a minute and can help you when you don’t have time to do a full routine at the office. This movement is part of a set of 5 exercises recommended by the fitness experts of Men’s Journal, but without a doubt, the one that will save you wherever you are, it will be this

There isn’t always space or time to do squats, concrete column, or sit on the floor with your legs up on the wall. When you get home, do a full routine to ease the pain, but in the meantime, this stretch will be your best friend.

The only thing you have to make sure is to do it correctly. you must be sSit with your legs at a 90-degree angle and your hips forward.. Interlock your fingers and raise your arms. You should feel your elbows locked and shoulder blades meet. You will notice that an arch is created in the lower back and that the abdominals are relaxed. It means you are doing well. Hold 1 minute.

If the pain is common, it is of course advisable to go to your doctor and consult with trainers what kind of routines can be useful to work the muscles and have a stronger back. But when you need a quick little help, this stretch is your best friend.