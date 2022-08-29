The day Johnny Depp won the leading role from Michael Jackson in “Young Scissorhands”

In 1990 it premiered Scissorhandsone of the most representative films in Tim Burton’s filmography, which starred Johnny Depp and Winona Ryderwho later became the most iconic couple of that time.

This film also marked the beginning of a collaboration that has lasted for decades, between Depp and Burtonwho have worked together on nine films.

This role launched Depp to international fame and made him become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, that is why it is important that he was selected to play Edward, a young product of an experiment carried out by a scientist, who gave him scissors instead of hands.

The surprising thing is that this character was thinking to Tom Cruise, who turned down the role, even Michael Jackson competed for it, although in the end it was won by Depp.

At that time, the interpreter was in an undercover police show as teenagers in high school, and it was so bad that what he wanted was to get a big role that would launch him into stardom.

While Johnny filmed in Canada and thinking about how to get kicked off the show, which he was fed up with, he got the script from the Young scissors hand and he had no doubt that he wanted to be the protagonist of the film.

It turns out that Johnny’s agent booked him an interview with Burton, so Depp prepared hard to impress the famous director, because if he was chosen, it could change the course of his career forever.

The amazing thing was that it competed with great figures like Michael Jackson who wanted the leading role, but in the end did not get it since Depp was chosen.

“Would have seen Tim something in me that made him take a chance? I hoped so”, confessed the American actor in an interview.

He also recounted that he spent weeks glued to the phone waiting for Burton to call, and luckily his agent called him and informed him that he had gotten the part.

“Johnny… You are Edward Scissorhands.“, Told him.

