The connection you didn’t know

French cinema, from France, François Ozon… Franz…and Spielberg.

Furious Fan! The Porculero Movie Fan… the Perfidious Movie Fan… the Critic who lives, in a Critical state…

My editor tells me “Talk about movies that attract visits, likes, subscribers. Cult films, long-awaited premieres, films that everyone freaks out about, the ones that are on everyone’s lips because they are new, very new or classic… not very classic. In other words, from the 80s-90s…70s at the most. And the Marvel, the DC, the premieres or the blockbusters of the generation millennial that hit the box office and the streaming illegal…

What am I doing then talking about Franz 2016 film directed by François Ozon?

Well, because I say to my editor… “NO! I am not going to talk about any movie, I am going to talk about the movies that my SUBSCRIBERS ask me for.” Because I dare what no youtuber dares, accept requests at close range. On-demand reviews. And the fantastic Furius Fan Fan Carlos García asked me after seeing the criticism of The pianist a critique of Franz. And I bring you the criticism of Franz!… Because there are many types of cinema, we have to talk about cinema beyond Hollywood, which is very provincial, there is cinema beyond Spielberg, can we spend a minute talking about cinema without sneaking Steven Spielberg into the conversation?

Well, let’s go there, I’m going to talk to you about Franz 2016, directed by Francois OzonFrench cinema from France. A French film spoken in German. Film that is a remake of the Hollywood classic “Remorse”, from 1932, directed by Ernst Lubitsch, the one with the Lubitsch touch, the tiki taka, and which was starred by Lionel Barrymore, nothing more and nothing less than the great-uncle of the famous interpreter Drew Barrymore, actress who would have her first role in ET Directed by STEVEN SPIELBEEEEEEERG!!

If this doesn’t make you want to see it, I don’t know what to do, but hey, I’ll talk about the movie.

Spielberg and his relationship with FranzFrancois Ozon

Franz 2016, directed by François Ozon, the French filmmaker of a varied, colourful, melodramatic, eclectic, versatile filmography, full of ingenuity, also funny, incisive, metaphysicolinguisticspialidosa… not in vain some critics have come to name him “the French Almodóvar” (sic). Here he brings us a melodramatic film, but dry, restrained, shouted in whispers and mostly portrayed in black and white, but with color scenes to express when the characters feel something intensely. But the film is mostly dressed in black and white, because it is a film about mourning, mourning… the absence of life. In other words, if you watch the film, and you see that the color fades, it is not that the cones of the eye are stopping working.

Franz? Spielberg? No, Lionel Barrymore.

Cinematographically this movie is between a crossover of Bergman and Renoir. An interwar drama in the post ‘Belle epoque’ although the ‘Belle epoque’ was never really very ‘beautiful’ (or only for some privileged go…).

a chamber melodramathat is, few characters in a room where the aforementioned camera barely fits and the director directs from the window or every time the camera changes location he has to move the table.

De Bergman has those dramatic situations in which two characters begin to give birth speaking very softly. First, one is the one who gives birth to the other and you say “he’s right” and when the other does it you say “damn, he’s right too”. And de Renoir has that contemplative humanism that is when you realize that you are watching the grass grow on screen.

But who is Frantz?

A melancholy story with a love triangle between a widow, her husband’s friend and the dead husband named Frantz; AS the poster announces: The character of the woman in the foreground, the friend not so friendly in the blur and the husband in the title, since it is the husband’s name that gives the film its title… Although it may seem like a woman’s name to us and the poster reaffirms it…

But Frantz is the character that unites them, the character that without being present flies over the entire film. The character that sounds like that country: “France”, la France that the character of the father of the dead son hates so much because it was where her son surely lost his life at the hands of a Frenchman, but with whom she reconciles because one has to forgive oneself… because one has to be a humanist…

so pforgive the bold criticism of this humble porculero critic. I’m not to blame for being perfect…

Subscribe fools!

And… cut!