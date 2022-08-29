The best Anne Hathaway movies and where to watch them

If we talk about performers who quickly won our hearts, without a doubt, we can’t help but think of Anne Hathaway. An actress who starred in successes of our childhood and who did not stop growing at an acting level. In this way, she appeared in different films that became great successes and that took her to the top of fame. We share some below!

Anne Hathaway, one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood.

The Anne Hathaway movies you can’t miss

The devil wears fashion (Star Plus)

Although during his career he achieved unforgettable successes, very few reach the height of The Devil Wears Prada. A production that he shared with another great performance: meryl streep. Together they gave us a story that does not go out of style and that will always be applauded by each of the viewers.

The story follows Andy (Anne Hathaway), a recent university graduate who has big dreams to fulfill. After landing a job at the prestigious Runway magazine, she becomes an assistant to evil editor Miranda Priestly.

Les Miserables (Stremio)

With this acclaimed musical, the actress proved that she not only has acting talent, but also has a beautiful voice. Although she appears only a few minutes in the film, this was enough for her to obtain a Oscar award and will win praise from all over the world.

In this production he shared a cast with great Hollywood stars: Hugh grant, Russel Crowe, amanda seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, among others. The actress put herself in the shoes of Fantine, a character that she moved everyone.

The actress dazzled everyone in Les Miserables.

One Day (Netflix)

If we talk about romantic stories that will pamper your heart, but that will also make you cry for a long time; so we should focus on One Day. The plot introduces us to Emma and Dexter, who meet on the day of their university graduation, on July 15. She is an idealistic girl and he is a rich young man who wants to conquer the world. For 20 years, every July 15, we will see details of her daily life and also of her great friendship.

Without a doubt, one of the most popular romantic dramas he starred in Anne Hathaway. In this moviebased on the homonymous novel by David Nicholls released in 2009, the actress shares the screen with Jim Sturgess.

Interstellar (HBO Max)

Another of the films acclaimed by the actress, who became a gem of science fiction: A group of scientists and explorers, led by Cooper, decide to embark on a space trip with the intention of finding a place with the necessary conditions to replace the Earth and start a new life there.

Interstellar is considered one of the best science fiction movies.

Behind this project is Christopher Nolanwith whom the interpreter also worked in The Dark Knight Rises, bringing Catwoman to life. In addition to working with an acclaimed director, she also shared a cast with one of the best actors in recent years: Matthew McConaughey.

The Princess Diaries (Disney+)

Lastly, we cannot forget the movie that made her jump to fame and that made her an icon of many people’s childhood. In The princess’s Diarya classic of Disney, Anne Hathaway she put herself in the shoes of the unforgettable Mia. A girl who, overnight, will see how her life changes completely. This happens when she decides to find out about her family and she discovers that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, a tiny European kingdom. In this way, she must prepare to become a princess.

