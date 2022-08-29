The best and worst shows in the charts, from Nicki Minaj to Lizzo

From Madonna wandering Versailles to me Beyoncé’s baby bump unveiledThe MTV Video Music Awards have never skimped on drama.

The fireworks continued to be shown on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, as Taylor Swift celebrated her Video of the Year win for “All Too Well” by announcing her new album, “Midnights”. Elsewhere during the party, Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for an NFT-inspired performance, while Video Vanguard award-winning Nicki Minaj took the stripper mogul on the Prudential Center stage for a variety of her biggest hits.

Here is our ranking of the best and worst deals of the evening:

13. Eminem and Snoop Dogg, “From D 2 to LBC”

Two rap icons take the VMA stage together for their first collaboration in two decades. It was to be an instant hit on this year’s show, however, Eminem and Snoop Dogg “From D 2 to LBC” Lost in the metaverse. Hip-hop stars Bored Ape Yacht Club used NFT in the song’s music video and stood aside for most of Sunday’s “performance” as their avatars scattered inside a large pinball machine and a spider web, among other computer generated sites. Only at the end did the song finally come back to life, when Eminem and Snoop “woke up” on a couch on stage and ended the track themselves. Props to try something different, but maybe keep your NFT away from our MTV next time.

12. Ken Brown, “Great”.

On Sunday, Kane Brown became the first male country singer at the VMAs. The 28-year-old crossover artist bathed in green and blue neon lights on an outdoor stage and made every moment count as he sang a wonderful performance. “Great,” The pop anthem of him is about appreciating the big and small things in life.

11. Marshmallow and Khaled, “Insensitive”

Khaled’s silky voices were downright flawless as he and electronic artist Marshmello took to the stage for an upbeat team performance “ant,” their second collaboration after 2017’s “Silence” movie. If only we could see what was happening. really: due to the camera’s psychedelic filter, much of the performance was very blurry and unfocused, with Many viewers complain on Twitter it Make them dizzy.

10. Blackpink, “Pink Poison”

The K-pop quartet made their VMA debut in an exciting style, emerging from a cloud of pink smoke to perform their latest Pink Poison singles. Dressed in black and flanked by backup dancers, the group of girls masterfully performed tight dances as elaborate and sloppy as the lyrics of the song.

9. J Balvin and Ryan Castro, “Nivel de Perreo”

Colombian stars have hired prime time television broadcasts to do a sinister show of their collaboration “Nivel de Perreo,” powered by a line of faceless dancers dressed in latex straight from “American Horror Story.” But the real stealer was the hologram of a giant silver woman in a bikini, which brought some realism from “Jack and the Beanstalk” to the VMA as she danced and trotted over the audience for three full minutes. towards the song.

8. Bad Bunny, “Titty Me Pregonto”

Bad Bunny, who played a couple of majors at New York’s Yankee Stadium this weekend, held a dynamic long-distance performance. “Tití Me Pregunto”, From his fifth album to the top of the charts “Un Verano Sin Ti”. The Reggaeton star in sunglasses had no trouble grabbing the attention of the huge stadium crowd, making the VMAs feel like her personal celebration as he tweeted about catching fire kissing male and female dancers.

7. Lizzo, “2 Be loved (I’m ready)”

After singing a few lines of his infection n. 1 “Speaking of Damn Now,” Lizzo directed Tom Hanks’ “Big” around 1988: he plays on an illuminated piano when he released his new high-energy single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” As she performs on stage and away from the audience, she sometimes gets lost in captivating projections. However, it has been difficult not to immerse yourself in the artist’s incredible fervor, especially since she danced in a bright pink ensemble against the backdrop of dozens of Lesus miniatures.

6. Panic! At the disco, “Don’t let the light go out”

Brendon Uri’s unmistakable voice was on display “Don’t let the light go out” as the assailant rushed straight into the camera before jamming with his team on the hood. Fireworks lit up the backdrop as the show went from black and white to color, providing a truly emotional climax to this year’s party.

5. Manskin, model

Wait what happened here? Måneskin was in the middle of a fiery “Top Model” performance. When the camera interrupts the band for almost half of the song, it only comes back into focus at the end. Is the camera operator a big mistake? Or was there a wardrobe malfunction for singer Damiano David, who draped himself naked in front of the audience as he rocked his leather pants? No matter what happened, Måneskin definitely catches our attention.

4. Anitta, “Envolver”

Anitta, who won Best Latina for a viral hit “Envelope” “Quickly proves why he’s one of the fastest rising stars in the US right now. Going down a flight of white stairs in a red dress, the Brazilian singer rocked her character as she led her dancers in some really hot, then euphoric dances.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer” and “Can’t Stop”

Sometimes all you need is a musical instrument and a platform. The Red Hot Chili Peppers preceded the bells and whistles of the VMA’s performances, featuring their fierce music as they made their way through a new song “Black Summer” AND the basic group menu “I Can’t Stop”. Global Icon Award winners, veteran rockers were the epitome of red fishnets and yellow high socks, as pink-haired guitarist Flea screeched as he sailed lightly through the thrilling introduction of “Can’t Stop.”

2. Nicki Minaj, Vanguard Variety Video Award

This is why she is called the Queen of Rap. Winner of this year’s Video Vanguard Award, honoring the artist’s impact on music videos and pop culture, Nicki Minaj performed nearly a dozen of her most iconic songs at a dazzling pink concert, with a bow gigantic. After a heady start that didn’t give her “monster” hair the right way for her career, the rapper settled into a crowd-favorite “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass” groove as she danced and trotted on a Barbie-inspired stage of her dream house. She finished the mix hilariously and sweetly sampling Rick James “Super Weird Girl” A well deserved summer song if we’ve heard it before.

1. Jack Harlow and Fergie, “First Class” and “Glamorous”

Following last summer’s hit with Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby, Jack Harlow gave a classic instant VMA performance. The likeable rapper, dressed as a flight attendant, was walking down the aisle of an airplane playing his part in “First Grade,” Fun interactions with “passengers,” including Avril Lavigne, along the way. He then traveled to the Prudential Center Theater, revealing surprise guest Fergie, whose 2007 song “Glamorous” was largely chosen as the track. The boisterous crowd, which included several Taylor Swift chops, rode in an air of nostalgic glee, with Fergie and Harlow their effortless charismatic leaders.