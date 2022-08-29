The atypical language spoken by Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

All the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are learning a particular language, but the one chosen by Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has attracted a lot of attention

With a great film career, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They are considered as two of the most important actors in Hollywood. Although they have shone in the world of acting, the children of the actors do not share the same passion for the film industry.

As some of them are adopted, the young people have different cultural and ethnic roots, so each of them has forged a very particular education.

The Jolie-Pitt brothers began working at a very young age to carve out their own path; Zahara opened her own jewelry store and has just entered the prestigious university, Spelman College, Maddox is studying biochemistry, Pax is a photographer, Shiloh is a dance student at a prestigious Los Angeles academy, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, they have been homeschooled for much of their lives. However, they all have one thing in common: they are each studying a fascinating language.

The unusual language that Shiloh is learning

Maddox is studying German, Russian and Korean and Zahara is learning French, while the youngest of the family, Vivienne has opted for Arabic. For her part, Pax is doing the same with the Vietnamese language, Knox with sign language and finally, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt surprised to choose the atypical Cambodian language, Khmer.

And it is that, according to revelations by Angelina Jolie, Cambodia is a very special country for her:

«My heart is attached to several countries and especially to those of birth and inheritance of my children. But I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond. I lived there and really got to know its people. Also, it was there that I became aware of the problem of refugees », she expressed in an interview with Madame Figaro.

