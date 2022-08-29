The Academy proposed Chris Rock to present the 2023 Oscars after controversy with Will Smith

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 29 (EFE).- The comedian Chris Rock revealed that he had rejected a proposal made by the hollywood academy to host next year’s Oscars, shortly after the slap in the face Will Smith in the last delivery of these awards.

Rock spoke of the offer during a monologue show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in the city of Phoenix (Arizona, United States) this Sunday and which was echoed by the Arizona Republic media.

The comedian said he had rejected the offer because it would be like “going back to the scene of the crime” and compared it to the murder perpetrated by the former football player. OJ Simpson against his wife Nicole Brown.

“It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant,” Rock said, referring to the crime committed by the former athlete after she left some glasses in an Italian restaurant.

Rock referred to the slapped what he gave him Will Smith at the beginning of his show in Phoenix, which is part of the “Ego Death” tour that began last April.

With a packed theater for his hour-and-a-half show, Rock began talking about how a person could become famous after becoming a victim.

So according to Arizona Reporter, someone in the audience asked him to “talk about it” and Rock ended up recounting the incident.

And it is that the comedian also assured that the blow that Smith gave him caused him physical pain because the Oscar-winning actor is “bigger” and corpulent than him.

“The state of Nevada would not allow a fight between myself and Will Smith,” he joked.

Rock also mentioned during his show that he was approached to star in a commercial for the next edition of the superbowl and that he also rejected, although he did not reveal what brand the commercial was for.

At the last gala of the Oscaron March 27, Will Smith reacted violently to a joke by Chris Rock about his wife’s illness, Jada Pinkett Smithwhich caused him to get up from his seat, walk up on stage at the Dolby Theater and slap Rock in the face live.

Rock had come out to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about the pinkett smith skinheadwho had publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie.

At the end of July, Smith published a video in which he apologized to the comedian for what happened and after his wife had made different public appearances in which he urged them to reconcile.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here to speak whenever you are willing,” Smith said then.

Furthermore, in April the Academy Board of Governors He approved vetoing his attendance at the Oscars, and at any other event organized by this institution, for the next ten years.

A week earlier, the actor had already resigned from being part of the Academy, which ruled out his immediate expulsion as the main sanction. EFE