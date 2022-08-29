The 3 most watched movies in Netflix history

Netflix It is a streaming service platform that offers endless movies, series and documentaries on any screen connected to the Internet.

The platform, which constantly adds content for its users, has been registering a considerable drop in recent months.

The streaming giant announced that it has lost 970,000 subscribers between the first and second quarters of the year. The pay-TV service, which now has 220.67 million subscribers worldwide, disappointed the market in April when it admitted losing subscribers for the first time in ten years.

On the other hand, the Californian firm that, between April and June of the current year had a turnover of 7,970 million dollars, attributed the lower figure than expected to an effect of the exchange rate.

The top 3 of the most watched movies on Netflix

Netflix offers a repertoire of movies and series for all types of audiences. His productions address genres such as comedy, suspense, horror, romance, drama, among others.

Meanwhile, to measure the reach of each one, the platform uses a method that counts the hours viewed within each movie and not the number of views.

According to this method, the movies that users consume the most are action and suspense movies, including Bird Box: Blindfolded, Don’t look up and Red Alert.

BirdBoxa film starring renowned actress Sandra Bullock, managed to record 45 hours viewed in its first week of release and now, after three years, has 282.02 million hours viewed.

This film tells the story of a woman who, along with her two children, tries to flee from a phenomenon that makes people see something that makes them need to take their own lives.

don’t look upnominated for an Oscar, is in second place in the top 3. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and has been viewed 359.79 million hours.

Finally, it’s Red alert, a film released during 2021 and that has 364.02 million hours of viewing. The production stars Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Other films that have also recorded the highest number of hours viewed are Project Adam, The Kissing Booth 2, Squad 6 and Agent Invisible.

