The 15 Best Netflix Movies of 2022 (So Far)

2022 has been a good year for the industry. streamingeven for Netflixdespite losing some 200 thousand subscribers during the first quarter of the year, thus marking its first net loss in a decade.

However, even with this inconvenience, Netflix is still the most successful streaming platform in the world with 225 million subscribers.

Netflix it is very successful because it knows exactly what customers want, when they want it, and on what device.

It boasts a wide selection of old and new movies and TV shows, tons of high-quality original shows (they’ve spent $17 billion on content this year), and an easy-to-navigate interface.

Thus, with so many options at hand, we avoid the tortuous search for content and present you the 15 best Netflix movies so far in 2022.

15. The School for Good and Evil

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Rachel Bloom

Gender: Fancy, Drama, Action

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name Soman Chainani, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ follows the adventures of best friends “Sophie” and “Agatha”, who are kidnapped and taken to the School of Good and Evil.

When their luck turns upside down, they try to find a way to get back home. In doing so, their friendship is put to the test.

14. Enola Holmes 2

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, henry cavill, David Thewlis, Helena Bonham Carter

Gender: Action, Crime, Adventure

After her successful first case, “Enola Holmes” (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of his popular brother, “Sherlock” (henry cavill), opening her own agency, discovering that life as a female detective for hire is not as easy as it seems.

About to close the deal, a penniless young matchgirl offers “Enola” her first official job: to find her missing sister.

13. Slumberland

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, Beaufort Indian

Gender: Adventure, Comedy, Family

‘Slumberland’ It is based on the comic ‘Little Nemo in Slumberland’ of Winsor McCayconsidered the first great classic in the history of comics.

It follows the story of a girl searching for her father who has disappeared into a mystical dreamland. The search for her will not be done alone, as she will be accompanied by a great creature half man and half monster.

12. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Director: William of the Bull

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, finn wolfhard

Gender: Animation, Drama, Family

A classic that will never go out of style is ‘Pinocchio’ and, in 2022, the story of the wooden boy will return to the screen thanks to William of the Bullwho will make his debut as an animated film director.

It will be a stop-motion animated musical feature film, based on the illustrations of grimly gray for his 2002 edition of the Italian novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ of Carlo Collodi.

11. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Director: Ryan Johnson

Cast: Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Madelyn Clin, Daniel Craig

Gender: Crime, Drama, thriller

When the billionaire “Miles Bron” (Edward Norton) invites some of his closest friends on a getaway to his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise.

And when someone turns up dead, who better than detective “Benoit Blanc” (Daniel Craig) to unravel all the layers of the mystery? Sequel to ‘knives out’ of 2019.

10. Tall Girl 2

Director: emily ting

Cast: ava michelle, Griffin Gluck, sabrina carpenter, Anjelika Washington

Gender: Comedy, Drama

‘Tall Girl 2’ It’s a mix of comedy, teen romance, and coming-of-age story, with none of those genres standing out from the rest. In the first installment, “Jodi Kreyman” (ava michelle) is an unusually tall student who suffers from various insecurities.

After dealing with it and gaining some popularity among her peers, now “Jodi” will have to face new scenarios of uncertainty, a product of her newfound fame.

9. Me Time

Director: John Hamburg

Cast: kevin hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Che Tafari

Gender: Comedy

‘Me Time’ is a light comedy that will definitely give you a good time. “Sonny” (Kevin Heart), a father left home alone, meets some “time for himself” for the first time in years while his wife and children are away.

He is reunited with his former best friend, “Huck” (Mark Wahlberg) to spend a wild weekend that almost cost him his life.

8.Spiderhead

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio

Gender: Action, Drama, Crime

In the near future, inmates are offered the opportunity to undergo medical experiments to shorten their sentence. One of the subjects, injected with a drug that generates feelings of love, begins to question his emotions.

Based on the dystopian short story “Escape from Spiderhead” by George Saunders and first published in The New Yorker.

7. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassie Davis, David Mann, Tamela J. Mann

Gender: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’the new film in the Madea franchise.

The writer-director-producer perry stars in the plot that centers on the college graduation of “Madea’s” great-grandson, though the moment of celebration is darkened when hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.

6. The Takedown

Director: louis leterrier

Cast: omar sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin, Dimitri Storoge

Gender: Action, Comedy, Crime

“Ousmane Diakité” (omar sy) and “François Monge” (Laurent Lafitte) are two police officers with very different styles, origins and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but life separated them.

Now, this unlikely couple meets again in a new investigation that takes them to the French Alps. What seemed like a simple drug operation turns into a criminal case of dimensions, dangers and unexpected comic situations.

5.Day Shift

Director: JJ Perry

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good

Gender: Action, Comedy, Fancy

A Los Angeles pool cleaner, father of an 8-year-old girl and going through a divorce, is hiding a secret: his mundane pool cleaning job in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income: hunt and kill vampires.

4. The Gray Man

Director: Anthony Russo Y Joe Russo

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Billy Bob Thornton

Gender: Action, thriller

CIA agent “Court Gentry” (Ryan Gossling), alias ‘Sierra Seis’, was taken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, “Donald Fitzroy” (Billy Bob Thornton). “Gentry” was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant.

But now things have changed and ‘Six’ is the target, chased around the world by “Lloyd Hansen” (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down.

3. The Adam Project

Director: shawn levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner

Gender: Action, Adventure, sci-fi

“Adam Reed” (Ryan Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050, who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for “Laura” (Zoë Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances.

When “Adam’s” ship breaks down, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and the only place he knows from this time in his life: his home, where his 12-year-old self lives.

2. The Sea Beast

Director: Chris Williams

Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hathor, jared harris, Marianne Jean Baptiste

Gender: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

In a time when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes, and none were more beloved than the great “Jacob Holland.”

But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on her legendary ship, she finds an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

From the hand of the winning filmmaker of the Oscar Chris Williams (‘Moana’, ‘Big Hero Six’, ‘Bolt’), ‘The Sea Beast’ takes us to where the map ends and the real adventure begins.

1.Hustle

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster

Gender: Comedy, Drama, Sports

the veteran Adam Sandler plays a talent scout for basketball players in low hours who, while abroad, discovers a player with enormous talent but with a difficult past.

Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the freak with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the fight. NBA.