The actor’s job, as we know, consists in being in front of a camera. It is no coincidence that at some point in their career, many well-known Hollywood faces decided to try their hand at directing, thus passing behind the camera. The result of this choice was not always optimal. Don’t believe it? Here you are the ten worst films directed by actors turned directors!

1. Hell (2016)

The first of the 10 worst films directed by actors-turned-directors is there Hell. Based on Dan Brown’s best-selling novel of the same name, it is the third chapter in which Tom Hanks he reprises the role of symbology professor Robert Langdon, already played in the films Da Vinci’s code And Angels and Demons. The film grossed over $ 200 million, but compared to the previous chapters it did not fully convince either the viewers or part of the critics.

2. Bling Ring (2013)

Written, directed and produced by Sofia Coppola, Bling Ring is a 2013 film starring Emma Watson. Inspired by a true story, the film tells the story of a gang of young thieves operating in the Los Angeles area who, between 2008 and 2009, carried out numerous thefts, especially in the homes of celebrities.

3. In love, no rules (2008)

In love, no rules is the third feature film directed by George Clooneyafter Confessions of a Dangerous Mind And Good Night, and Good Luck. Based in part on the story of Duluth Eskimos, the film is set in the 1920s and follows the adventures of two football stars who fight for the attentions of a charming sports journalist, played by Renée Zellweger. In love, no rules it did not have a great success at the box office: the film grossed 50 million dollars against a slightly higher budget (58 million). It is no coincidence, therefore, that you are among the ten worst films directed by actors turned directors …

4. The exception to the rule (2016)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Director for Reds in 1982, the actor Warren Beatty returned to the control room in 2016, 18 years after the last time (Bulworth – The Senator), to direct The exception to the rule. Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Lily Collins, Alec Baldwin, Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick, the film chronicles the attraction between young Marla Mabrey, an aspiring actress, and Frank Forbes, a common driver. Their romance is hampered by their boss, Howard Hughes, and the rigid morals of the time.

5. Jack Ryan – The initiation (2014)

Reboot of the spy saga that began in 1990 with Hunt for Red October, Jack Ryan – The initiation is the fifth of the ten worst films directed by actors turned directors. The film was directed and starred by Kenneth Branagh and has as protagonists Chris Pine, Keira Knightley And Kevin Costner. Although not based on Tom Clancy’s novels like the previous chapters, the film sees young CIA agent Jack Ryan uncover a Russian plot to collapse the economy of the United States of America.

6. In the land of blood and honey (2011)

In the land of blood and honey is the first feature film written and directed by Angelina Jolie. Released in theaters in 2011, the film is set during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina and tells the love story between Ajla, a Bosniak woman held prisoner in a concentration camp, and Danijel, a Serbian soldier. In the land of blood and honey received several negative reviews due to some weaknesses in the plot.

7. Staying Alive (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone and starring John Travolta, Staying Alive is the seventh title in the ranking of the ten worst films directed by actors-turned-directors. Set five years later Saturday night fever, Tony Manero is still burning. And this time the challenge is even more important: dancing on a stage in Brodway. Although the film proved to be a good commercial success, critics rejected it on almost all fronts.

8. Sacred and profane (2008)

In 2008, the pop star Madonna – after having had several experiences as an actress – she decided to try her hand at directing with Sacred and profane. The film, initially conceived as a short film, tells the dreams and aspirations of a core of people, including an aspiring Ukrainian musician, a blind professor and writer, and two English girls, one cultivates the dream of ballet while the other she dreams of being a volunteer in Africa.

9. Zoolander 2 (2016)

Written, directed and performed by Ben Stiller, Zoolander 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Zoolander. Despite the cast – which includes Ben Stiller himself, Owen Wilson, Penélope Cruz, Christine Taylor, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell – the film was completely rejected by critics.

10. Your last look (2016)

The latest title of the ten worst films directed by actors-turned-directors is THEyour last lookordrama film directed by Sean Penn and starring Charlize Theron And Sean Penn. The protagonists of the film are a humanitarian doctor and the director of an NGO. After meeting and falling in love in Liberia, ravaged by civil war, they both put body and soul into their mission, but, having completely different views on the policies to be adopted to resolve the ongoing conflicts, it undermines their love story.

