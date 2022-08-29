Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well qualifies for an Oscar

Taylor Swift Maybe he’s on tour with EGOT, because he’s apparently fighting for an Oscar during this awards season… in all of his short film, which qualifies.

The singer’s 14-minute video treatment – which is part of a music video and film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien – may be nominated for an Oscar at next year’s 95th Annual Gala… In Best Live Action Short no less second THR.

TayTay port report and co. They are actually consulting with a company to direct the awards campaign, so yeah, it looks like they / the team behind the film, in fact, want to look into it.

But there’s more … THR says the short may in fact have been chosen for best film, technically, if it was released in 2022, but since it was released in late 2021, it has missed that window … albeit short. , the better is still at stake. “ATW” screened at the AMC Theater in Lincoln Square for a week in a row last year, and for that… it might have a nod.

Taylor may also be a contender for another Oscar nomination, possibly due to an original song she gave for “Where the Crawdads Sing” – but time will tell if she succeeds.

However, it’s the latest indication that TS is heading for movies. Remember, I’ve done it all Question and answer at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year to talk about “All Too Well”… he’s also starring in some serious films he’s working on, things where his cut will be put to the test.

She has already proven that she is a good manager… and could soon become an Oscar winner if everything goes right. You talk about getting back to square one on Showbiz!

