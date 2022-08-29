Taylor Swift, super luxury look at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift is preparing to collect her award on stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with a luxurious look.

Taylor Swift led has taken another award, this time on the stage of MTV Video Music Awards 2022. The singer showed up at the event with a luxurious look and eye-catching, signed by very expensive fashion houses.

Taylor Swift shines at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

For years on the crest of the wave with his songs, Taylor Swift she is among the richest singers in the world thanks to her dizzying heritage. This year, the singer showed up on the stage of MTV Video Music Awards 2022one of the most anticipated events in the musical world together with the Grammys, to collect his award for Music Video of the Year, for the video clip of All too well: The Short Film and he did it in a masterly way.

The look of Swift has impressed everyone, dazzling her fans and bringing her many compliments for the super luxury choice but also super apt for a worldly event of this magnitude. Let’s see all the details of the expensive dress by Taylor and he exclusive accessories.

Taylor Swift chooses high fashion for VMAS

Taylor Swift does not miss a beat and confirms herself as a modern diva, also thanks to her generous wallet that allows her to show off very expensive and refined garments, perfect for her look.

READ ALSO >>> Beyonce owns the most expensive car in the world: the absurd figure

On the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, the singer made a hundred wearing a mini-dress composed of crystals luxurious and signed by the brilliant designer Oscar de la Rentaalong with a super expensive pair of Christian Louboutincomposed of diamonds and crystals that embellish the thin ankle strap.

To complete all this pomp a make-up perfect, vaguely fifties but in a modern way, composed of a heavy and captivating eye-liner surmounted by points of light and an all-encompassing one fiery red lipstick.