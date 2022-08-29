Taylor Swift – Midnights: the new album arrives on October 21st

While we slept, Taylor Swift has announced a new record! The American singer, who appeared on the VMAs stage last night, posted the announcement of her next album on Instagram: Midnights.

Taylor Swift Midnights: The announcement

“Midnights, 13 stories of sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be released on October 21st. Let’s meet at midnight”He wrote as the caption of the Instagram post in which he showed what appears to be the album cover. Both in the post and in the Taylor stories an introduction to the themes of the disc:

We lie awake full of love and fear, in turmoil and tears. We all stare at the walls and drink until they talk to us. We twist the prisons we have created for ourselves and pray that right now, we are not about to make a mistake that could turn our lives upside down. This is a collection of music written at midnight, a journey through terror and sweet dreams. The floors we walk incessantly on and the demons we face. For all of us who tossed and turned and decided to leave the lanterns on and went looking – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes 12 … we might meet ourselves.

Taylor Swift had anticipated the release of Midnights during his MTV VMA’s 2022 album, during the evening, in fact, he won 3 awards including the Video of the year.

WATCH: The moment #TaylorSwift announced her new album coming out October 21st LIVE at the #VMAs ! pic.twitter.com/2jfl1wMQA4 – MIMIJURY (@MlMlJURY) August 29, 2022

Taylor Swift Midnights: What We Know

Taylor Swift always knows how to surprise her fans. While we swifties were still busy comparing theories about when the next re-record would be announced, she decided to release a completely unexpected new album. For now we only know that will contain 13 tracks and that it should be a concept album and that the thread that will connect all the pieces will be sleepless nights.

For now we don’t know what style of music Taylor Swift will have chosen for her tenth studio album, but we think it may be similar to the music she has released more recently, i.e. as in Folklore and Evermore.

When the album will be released:

It has been confirmed that Taylor’s album will be released on October 21stbut it is already available for pre-order.

Upcoming Taylor Swift Projects:

In the coming months the singer will be very busy on several fronts! Not only will her next album, Midnights, arrive in a month and a half, but she has also worked on other projects from a musical and cinematographic point of view. In fact, in June, she released the song Carolinawhich will be part of the I’m column of the film The Swamp Girlwhich will be released in the fall.

Taylor Swift will also be part of the stellar cast of Amsterdamthe next film of David O. Russell. In the film we will also see Margot Robbie (currently working on the set of Barbie by Greta Gerwig), Christian Bale, John David WashingtonChris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

An official plot of the film has not yet been revealed, but we know that Amsterdam will be set in the 1930s and will follow the stories of three main characters: a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer and will be released in Italy on November 4th.

