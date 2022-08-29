Taylor Swift Announces New Album “Midnights” – News

“The stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered in my life”: this is how Taylor Swift announced the release of her new album, Midnights, available from 21 October.

This is the tenth studio work of the American singer-songwriter, which follows the acclaimed folklore and evermore. Swift broke the news at the VMA Awards, where she racked up awards.

It is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey between nightmares and good dreams. Our anxieties, the demons we face. For all of us who turned around and decided to grab a lantern and start looking – in the hope that at midnight we would find ourselves.

Taylor Swift

Midnights it is also the first unreleased work after the re-release of Fearless And Redboth strictly with the wording Taylor’s version. Swift, in fact, is carrying out a project of recording her old works to regain control over her work: the rights to the masters of her first six albums had been acquired by Braun scooter, the powerful music manager who in 2019 bought Big Machine Records, the label (and therefore also its catalog) for which Swift recorded, and which the artist herself has accused of bullying and manipulation perpetrated against her person for years. Recently, the singer-songwriter also announced the remastered version of 1989.

As noted by fans, the VMA stage announcement corresponds to an unfortunate date for the singer: the 13th anniversary of Kanye West’s hiatus on the same stage as her award speech.