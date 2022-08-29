Taylor Swift and Nicky Minaj, the winners of the MTV VMAs with a Latin flavor and the reappearance of Johnny Depp as ‘Moonman’

american singer Taylor Swift won this Sunday at the Video Music Awards (VMA), the oldest music awards on the MTV network, in which his song All Too Well It received the coveted award for best video clip of the year as well as the distinctions for best long-form video and best direction.

The prizes of this year’s contest, delivered in a packed Prudential Center, in the town of Newark (New Jersey), were very spread out with three joint statuettes for Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for their version of the song Industry Babyand another three for Harry Styles.

Styles, who did not attend the appointment, took the astronaut to the best album of the year for Harry’s Housewhile your song As It Waswas chosen as the best pop video clip and best cinematography.





Harlow also took home a solo statuette for first-classchosen as the best song of the summer.

Swift, who attended an elegant minidress with silver rhinestone chains by the designer Oscar de la Renta, announced during the award ceremony that she will release a new album on October 21 entitled Midnightsin which he will tell thirteen stories of sleepless nights throughout his life.

The American, in her speech, praised the work of women behind the cameras and highlighted that this year, for the first time, four directors of video clips had been nominated.

the rapper minaj17-time VMA nominee and 5-time winner for hits like Anaconda, Chun Li Y Hot Girl Summerbecame the great protagonist of the evening in which he received the honorary Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, in addition to the statuette for the best hip-hop video for his song Do We Have a Problem?





Other winners of the Michael Jackson award have been Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk and Jennifer Lopez.

But, beyond the prizes, Minaj’s personality prevailed at the ceremonyin which she not only starred in a performance that raised the spirits of the public, but also acted as emcee alongside rappers LL COOL J and Jack Harlow.

Latin and Korean flavor

In addition to the usual awards for best Latin music video, which went to the song To wrapfrom the Brazilian Anitta, and Korean, which was taken by Lisa for lalisaLatin rhythms and K-Pop blared at the Prudential Center and nearby Yankee Stadium, which also joined the party.

Anitta, who highlighted the distinction of a Brazilian artist for the first time at the VMAs, sang before the energetic audience, where she also Colombians J Balvin and Ryan Castro and Puerto Rican Bad Bunny acted.

Bad Bunny won, for his part, the award for best artist of the year and in a brief speech he made a plea for Puerto Rico, its culture and its language.

“I always believed, from the beginning, that I could become great, that I could become one of the best singers in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my language, my jargon; I am Benito Antonio Martínez de Puerto Rico for the whole world,” said the Puerto Rican artist.

Also, the work Saoko by the Spanish artist Rosalía was honored with the award for best edition.

The K-Pop took three astronauts, beyond the one reserved for this category: the “Push Performance”, which fell on SEVENTEEN; best metaverse video, which went to Blackpink and best group of the year, which BTS won.

Absences and extravagance on the red carpet

The red carpet of these awards born in 1984 and in which this year the astronaut was personified by actor Johnny Deppwas marked by absences and the outfits of Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

The artist, who won the award in the Video for Good category for her song About Damn Time and who has made her personal process of acceptance and self-confidence part of her career, was one of the first to make her appearance on the red carpet in a striking and voluminous blue-black dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, walked the carpet wearing a striking crown of black feathers paired with a carnival-inspired skirt designed by Harris Reed.

But the absences of some of the nominees were also striking.

In addition to Styles, Billi Elish also did not attend the appointmentwho had 6 nominations and his work happier than ever won the award for best song of the year.

The evening also missed the presence of Olivia Rodrigo, who had four nominations and last year won the award for new artist, which in this edition went to Dove Cameron.