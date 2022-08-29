Taylor Swift: 5 news and curiosities you may have missed

THE ACCUSATION OF PLAGIOUS

You will surely remember the hit of 2014 Shake It Off. Indeed, there is one thing that Swift can’t get rid of: the allegations of plagiarism.

As early as 2017 Taylor Swift was sued by the song’s authors Playas Gon ‘Play of the 3LW, a US R&B women’s group.

The offending sentences? «Players gonna play» and «haters gonna hate». Evidence deemed insufficient, case closed. Or so it was thought: a judge recently decided to reopen the matter.

Taylor retorts: “I was inspired by my life experiences and, in particular, by the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, the reporting of ‘clickbait’, public manipulation and other forms of negative personal criticism that I have learned to have to. shake off to focus on my music. With Shake It OffI wanted to provide a comic and inspiring approach to help people feel better about negative criticism through music, dance and personal independence that allows you to shake off negative criticism. ‘

Ironic that a song created to shake off criticism has done nothing but attract other brand new ones.