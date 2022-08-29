Table of positions and results of the J11 of the Apertura 2022

This Sunday, August 28, the Day 11 of the Opening Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, leaving many movements in the upper part of the table, which is led by the Rayados de Monterrey; followed by Club America, Santos Laguna and the Tuzos from Pachuca

The most attractive game of the weekend was undoubtedly the Chivas vs Pumas at the Akron Stadium, due to the convening power of both teams; match that left us with a fair of goals by the Sacred Flock by winning 3-0 against Andrés Lillini’s team, who cannot get out of the crisis that has taken them to penultimate place.

On the other hand, the Águilas del América continue their great streak of 6 consecutive victories, after beating the Cañoneros de Mazatlán 3-1 in the ‘Kraken’, and have entered the top 4 of the classification.

Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine returned to winning ways with ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez on the bench, after beating Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium, despite finishing the match with one less.

In the individual scoring championship, Henry Martín remains the leader with 7 goals, and remains one of the serious candidates to make up the list of 26 players for the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022.

RESULTS OF OPENING DAY 11 2022.

Puebla 2 – 2 FC Juarez.

Mazatlan 1 – 3 America.

Cruz Azul 2 – 1 Gallos de Querétaro.

Tigers 0 – 0 Necaxa.

Chivas 3 – 0 Pumas.

Toluca 1 – 4 Pachuca.

Leon 4 – 2 Atlas.

Santos 4 – 1 Atletico San Luis.

Xolos 0 – 3 Striped.