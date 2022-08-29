Sylvester Stallone shares these photos of his wife in the midst of the controversy of their separation

It was a Sylvester Stallone tattoo which started the rumors. The actor of ‘Rambo’ he had covered up a previous tattoo of his wifeJennifer Flavin, with another of her dog.

His team then denied that the fact had nothing to do with a possible separation with Flavin, with whom he has been married for 25 years. However, it didn’t take long for the rumors to prove true, with Closer Weekly reporting that Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce with the actor last weekhaving access to the request that she had made.

In it, Flavin claimed that Stallone had “persisted in the intentional waste of marital propertywhich has had a bad economic effect on the joint patrimony”, alleging economic reasons to get divorced

Less than a week laterStallone has remembered his still wife in his most recent Instagram post. In it you can see several family photos of Stallone with his daughter Sophia, whom she has congratulated with this post: “Very happy belated birthday to my very special daughter, Sophia!”. His daughter thanked him for the congratulations in the comments with a heart.

It was precisely a photo that Jennifer Flavin uploaded along with Sophia and two other daughters Scarlett and Sistine, which fueled those comments about the separation, since in it he commented “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four together forever“, without his father appearing in the photos.

She has also uploaded a new image to his Instagram to congratulate Sophia on her birthday: “Congratulations, beautiful Sophia. You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you meet. In addition to being a beautiful person, you are hardworking, intelligent and, above all, compassionate with others. I am the luckiest mother in the world for being able to call you daughter, I love you!”

Among the photos Stallone has uploaded, Jennifer Flavin can be seen in some of themthus showing signs of normality with the divorce they are going through. He had already spoken publicly about their sudden split, denying to TMZ that it had anything to do with the family getting a dog, and praising Jennifer Flavin: “I have the greatest respect for her. She is an amazing womanand the best human being I’ve ever met.”

