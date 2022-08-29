Sylvester Stallone poses with his family in the midst of his divorce

At first it was said that the trigger for the separation was the actor’s new pet, a rotweiller dog. Stallone pointed to TMZ that although he and Flavin they did not agree with the care of the dog, especially since they live on the coast and he travels frequently for work, this was not one of the reasons for their breakup. “We didn’t end the relationship with such a trivial argument,” she explained. “We just went in different directions.”

In the divorce petition filed by Jennifer Flavin in the courts of Palm Beach, Florida, and to which he has had access Page Sixstates that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and points out that Flavin requests that the assets accumulated during the union be “equally distributed” between them.

In her petition, she asserts that her husband “has engaged in the willful dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital property,” and as such requests that “she be compensated and redressed by receiving an unequal distribution of marital property in his favor”. She in turn demands that she be banned from Stallone sell or transfer any assets during the divorce process.

Flavin announced their divorce in a statement to the magazine People, : “I am sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30 years of relationship we shared, and know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.” “I ask for privacy for our family as we move forward amicably,” the businesswoman added.

For his part, the protagonist of Rocky pointed out through his representative michelle bega To the place TMZ: “I love my family. We are approaching these personal issues in a friendly and private way.” A source close to the family has pointed out in People that Stallone and his ex had been having marital problems for quite some time but “wanted to wait until their children were older to officially separate.”