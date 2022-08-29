Swap, for electronic transfers from your WhatsApp

The Swap firm was absorbed at the end of 2020 by the company clipsbut it is until this month of August 2022 that the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV) finally approved that it can operate in the format of the Institutions of Electronic Payment Funds (IFPE) to operate on a regular basis.

This is how it became part of the companies that work in this modality authorized by the CNBV, in a legal context where the Law to Regulate Financial Technology Institutions as one more option for users, who are now formally registered on this platform.

The attraction of this electronic payment portal is the ease of making payments or Wire transfers between users quickly and easily, to send money to your contacts directly from your cell phone any day of the year at all hours; the same as your contacts on social networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Messenger to make it much more practical.

It was with the respective publication in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) last Tuesday that the decree came into force authorizing PocketGroup Technologies SA de CV but which is also known as Swap, owned by Clip.

Originally conceived as a solution to make immediate payments with the same agility and simplicity that you request a delivery or transport service through an app, in which a payment is registered immediately, but in an environment in which users can transfer balance with each other without major complications on your smartphone.

Approval came from a Committee Interinstitutional in which the CNBV collaborated as the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) who decided to recognize this Clip company as an IFPE.

Through a statement from the firm, users were informed that Swap and Clip will continue to provide the service to their clients with the opening and maintenance of electronic payment fund accounts, as well as transfers charged to the available balance there or in the user’s bank cards.

